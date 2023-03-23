scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Manmohan Tiwari was sceptical about playing a flirtatious character in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain'

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ actor Manmohan Tiwari recalled how he was scared to play a flirtatious character in the show initially and was not sure of being part of it.

He said: “I was sceptical of playing such a flirtatious character on TV. Initially, I was concerned about audience’s reaction. But my wife, Rekha, persuaded me to take on the role, and here we are, eight years later, celebrating two major accomplishments. My wife understands my work, roles and has always supported me.”

“She has always inspired me. My children have been my biggest supporters and critics throughout my career. Their advice and suggestions help me perform better.”

When asked what is that one quality which is similar between Rohitahv Gour and Manmohan Tiwari, he replied: “Like Manmohan Tiwari, I am a middle-class man who loves his family and can commit to any extent to give them all happiness and love.”

He talked about his love for the sitcom and shared that till this show continues, he would prefer to be part of it.

“I come from theatre and have worked in numerous films. ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ has given me enormous recognition. I don’t think any other TV show would have given me the same level of popularity and satisfaction as an artist,” he shared.

“Wherever I go, people recognise me as Manmohan Tiwari, and I am so proud and happy to play such an iconic character. As long as Bhabiji continues, I will be a part of this show. My top priority will always be this show,” he concluded.

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ airs on &TV.

–IANS

ila/bg

Previous article
Oscar-winning director Kartiki Gonsalves not open to Bollywood offers
Next article
Mindy's 'still processing' receiving National Medal of Arts from President Joe Biden
This May Also Interest You
News

Monika Singh on being part of Bollywood: My vision is clear, soon I will be there

News

Mindy's 'still processing' receiving National Medal of Arts from President Joe Biden

News

Oscar-winning director Kartiki Gonsalves not open to Bollywood offers

News

Jennifer Aniston mocked for bad boyfriends by Adam Sandler

News

'United Kacche' trailer: Sunil Grover plays an Indian immigrant in UK

News

Jasmin on doing a Punjabi film: Want to live up to expectations of the audience

News

Showing similarities between lockdown, partition was deeply personal for Anubhav Sinha

News

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli merge their non-profit initiatives to help those in need

News

Abdu Rozik’s team issues a statement blaming Mc Stan’s management for damaging his car

News

Why Belli was apprehensive of raising baby jumbo Raghu

Technology

Canon launches 16 new advanced printers in India

Sports

Tri-nation football: Blue Tigers happy, but focus is on Kyrgyz encounter, says Anirudh Thapa

Sports

Amelia Kerr, Daryl Mitchell clinch top honours at New Zealand Cricket awards

Sports

ISSF World Cup: India win silver and bronze in mixed team events, medal tally reaches to four (Ld)

News

Condition of Malayalam actor Innocent still serious

News

Atif Aslam, wife Sara Bharwana welcome baby girl in holy month of Ramzan

News

Alia Bhatt ‘can’t wait’ as Farhan Akhtar looks for location in Rajasthan for ‘Jee Le Zaraa’

News

What is Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli’s initiative SeVVA

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US