Manoj Bajpayee rehearsed his Sirf Ek Bandaa… monologue 100+ times

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is awaiting the release of his streaming film ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’, has revealed that he practised his monologue for the film more than 100 times.

The film was recently screened in New Jersey in the presence of Bajpayee and prominent people from the South Asian community and the media.

Speaking about his character, the actor said, “It’s a story of an ordinary man doing an extraordinary job, which becomes an example for the society.”

While sharing insights into his preparation for a challenging monologue which he delivered in a single take, Bajpayee said, “I rehearsed my monologue more than 100 times before starting the shoot.”

The film, which is inspired by true events, follows high court lawyer P.C. Solanki, who single-handedly fights a case against the country’s biggest godman for the rape of a minor under the POCSO Act.

Speaking at the screening, Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, said, “It is a powerful courtroom drama that will stay with you. In a world where one is often dealing with injustice and left feeling angry, this film gives you a sense of closure and satisfaction and we’re thrilled to see how strongly it is resonating with our audiences here.”

Produced by Zee Studios, Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited, and Suparn S. Varma, ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ directed by Apoorv Singh Karki is set to premiere on ZEE5 Global on May 23.

