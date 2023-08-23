scorecardresearch
Marathi actor Siddharth Chandekar gets his mother married again

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) Actor Siddharth Chandekar, who predominantly works in the Marathi film industry, recently got his mother married for the second time and his gesture seems to be winning the hearts of netizens. He penned an emotional yet hard-hitting note on the occasion.

Siddharth took to his Instagram handle to announce the second marriage of his mother, Seema Chandekar.

The actor, on Wednesday, shared a picture of his mother with her life partner and along with that, penned a heartfelt note for her, congratulating her for her “second innings”.

He wrote: “Happy second innings Aai! I never realised that you also needed a partner, that you have a life beyond your children, and that you too should have a world only for yourself. For how long will you continue to be alone?”

He further mentioned in his note: “You cared for everyone until now, and now it’s about time that you care about yourself and your new partner. Your kids will always be by your side.”

“You organised my wedding in a grand manner, and now it’s my turn to do the same. The most beautiful wedding of my life is that of my mother! I love you Aai! Happy married life,” he added.

Siddharth’s film credits include ‘Zenda’, ‘Classmates’, and ‘Balgandharva’.

