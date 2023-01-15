scorecardresearch
Marathi film actor, also seen on 'Taarak Mehta', Sunil Holkar passes away at 40

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” actor Sunil Holkar passed away at the age of 40. He was suffering from liver cirrhosis and was undergoing regular treatment.

Sunil was associated with the popular sitcom “Taarak Mehta…” around seven to eight years back. He was part of a Navratri special episode and appeared in two of the episodes.

Creator and writer of the show, Asit Kumarr Modi told IANS: ” He has performed a character in one of the stories and he fitted well in our show. But he was not playing a regular role. However, he played a good role in our show.

“I must say he was a good and mature actor and it is very unfortunate that he passed away just at the age of 40. My heartfelt condolences to him and his family.”

Sunil was also seen in many Marathi films and was last seen in the National Award-winning film “Gosht Eka Paithanichi”.

As per the reports, when Sunil realised his condition had deteriorated, he asked his friend to share a “final post” on his behalf.

Written in Marathi, it said: “Friends, this is my last message to everyone. This friend of yours has left for the heavenly abode. If I have ever said something wrong or made any mistakes, please forgive me. Goodbye, I had asked my friend to post this on my behalf.”

Apart from this show, he also featured in films such as “Mandali Tumchyasathi Kay Pan”, “Lau Ka Laath”, “Sagla Karun Bhagle”, among others. He was survived by his parents, wife, and 2 children.

Before Sunil’s sudden demise, Ghanshyam Nayak who played the role of ‘Nattu Kaka’ in “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” also passed away at the age of 76 after a long battle with cancer and chemotherapy.

–IANS

ila/d

3rd ODI: It is amazing to see what he does, says Shubman Gill on Virat Kohli
Disha Thakur talks about playing Chandni in 'Main Monica'
Entertainment Today

