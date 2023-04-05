scorecardresearch
Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling promise a wholesome ride into the world of Barbie

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, April 5 (IANS) Hollywood star Margot Robbie brings to life the famous figurine in the official trailer for Warner Bros’ ‘Barbie’. Oscar nominee Robbie leads a star-studded cast that includes a muscular Ryan Gosling as Barbie’s boy toy, Ken.

The two actors are not the only Barbie and Ken dolls in the film. Dua Lipa stars as mermaid Barbie, for instance, alongside many other actors as different iterations of the famous doll, reports Variety.

The first ‘Barbie’ trailer – featuring a nod to Stanley Kubrik’s ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ – officially introduced the world to Robbie’s Barbie, but it didn’t reveal too much about the characters or storyline.

Since then it has been revealed that Barbie and Ken have been placed in the real world and forced to wrestle with the difficulties of no longer being just dolls.

As per Variety, Gerwig has enlisted an A-list ensemble to star alongside Robbie and Gosling, including Will Ferrell as the Mattel CEO, Connor Swindells, Nicola Coughlan, Emerald Fennell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, America Ferrera, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Sharon Rooney, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya and Jamie Demetriou, as well as additional Barbie and Kens, including Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Simu Liu, Scott Evans and Ncuti Gatwa.

Directed by Gerwig, ‘Barbie’ was co-written by the director and her husband, filmmaker Noah Baumbach. Gerwig indicated she was a little apprehensive and slightly terrified when taking on the highly-anticipated project, saying: “That feeling that I had was knowing that it would be really interesting terror. Usually that’s where the best stuff is. I am terrified of that. Anything where you’re like, ‘This could be a career-ender,’ then you’re like, ‘OK, I probably should do it’.”

