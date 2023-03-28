scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' starring DiCaprio to release in October

By News Bureau

Los Angeles, March 28 (IANS) Filmmaker Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, a historical drama about the serial targeting and murder of members of the oil-rich Osage tribe, will open in limited theatres starting October 6. The film will then have a wide release on October 20.

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, which is being produced by Apple Original Films, will then begin streaming on Apple TV+ at an unspecified date. Paramount Pictures will partner with Apple on the theatrical release of the movie, which has an impressive ensemble that includes Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Brendan Fraser, as well as Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone, reports ‘Variety’.

Given the top talent involved, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is expected to be a major awards season player.

Scorsese, an Oscar winner for aThe Departed’ and routinely ranked among the greatest filmmakers in history, directs the film from a script that he wrote with Eric Roth. The movie is based on David Grann’s best-selling book of the same name. It unfolds in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of Native Americans and the investigation into the string of brutal crimes by the FBI.

Select festival-goers may get a peek at the film before the fall, as multiple sources say that the movie is expected to debut at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where it will be one of the splashiest premieres.

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ was produced alongside Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions and Appian Way. Producers are Scorsese, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and Daniel Lupi, with DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Adam Sommer, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer and Niels Juul serving as executive producers.

–IANS

dc/svn/

Previous article
FIFA signs Memorandum of Understanding with ECA
Next article
'The White Lotus' Season 3 will be set in Thailand
This May Also Interest You
News

Jonathan Majors charged with assault, harassment following arrest

News

Matt Damon says Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' is 'three hours' long

News

'The White Lotus' Season 3 will be set in Thailand

Sports

FIFA signs Memorandum of Understanding with ECA

Sports

France edge Ireland, the Netherlands win ten-men Gibraltar in Euro Qualifiers

Sports

Pumas name Argentine Mohamed as head coach

Sports

LaLiga Santander: Ten things learned this week

Sports

Argentina's World Cup triumph yet to sink in: Messi

Sports

Bosnia beat Israel in ice hockey Women's World Championship Division 3

Health & Lifestyle

Covid cases in UP increase three-fold

Sports

1st T20I: Rony Talukdar's half-century helps Bangladesh beat Ireland by 22 runs via DLS method

Sports

Football: Ter Stegen on his way to happiness wearing the number one jersey

Sports

Broken thumb keeps Marquez out of Argentina Moto GP

Sports

Ronit tops junior show jumping as ARC concludes Regional Equestrian League

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors in Jaipur take out rally against Right to Heath Bill

Sports

La Liga and Instituto Cervantes unveil the Spanish-Hindi Football Dictionary

Health & Lifestyle

Centre reviews preparedness against Covid, advises states to undertake mock drills in April

Sports

World Cup Shotgun: Raiza Dhillon best Indian on show on day one

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US