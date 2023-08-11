scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Martin Sheen lends support to docu-film on US labour trafficking

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Aug 11 (IANS) Actor Martin Sheen has given his full support to the feature documentary film ‘To Be Free’ which covers the issues of labour trafficking in the US. he said that it is happening right in front of everyone’s eyes.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Sheen said: “People need to understand this is so prevalent and it’s happening under our eyes in the United States and in other countries in the West.”

The actor, best known for his roles in films such as ‘The Departed’, ‘Catch Me If You Can’, ‘Badlands’, ‘Apocalypse Now’, ‘Gandhi’ and ‘Judas and The Black Messiah’ among many other massive hits, is also a big political activist.

Martin Sheen is executive producing the feature which explores the issues and challenges of tackling labour trafficking in the United States, where people are coerced into various forms of bonded labour through many methods.

Some of these include fraud as well as abuse of power to force them to do unpaid work in restaurants, farm fields, and construction sites or nail salons.

Directed by Benjamin Ryan Nathan, the documentary covers a well known yet virtually hidden crisis of human trafficking which has made inroads into pretty much every American town and every sector of the economy.

The affair of labour trafficking in the US is so big that it has been compared to essentially slavery. As such, ‘To Be Free’ uses animation and live-action dramatisations, the inspirational testimony of victims, witnesses and survivors as well as experts in the socio-political domain to reveal the breadth and depth of the modern slavery problem in the U.S. ahead of eyeing meaningful social change.

Sheen also went on to connect the issues of modern slavery with nuclear proliferation, who he has been a long standing critic of. The actor who had portrayed fictional American president Josiah Bartlet in ‘The West Wing’ series told THR: “You can’t separate one issue from another. They’re all part of a vast area of abuse on vulnerable human beings, whether it’s homelessness or drug addiction or immigrants seeking a safe port.’

He added: “I’ve tried to focus wherever there were people who were abused, or there was a sense of abuse, someone without a voice, that could not get attention to their plight or the criminality that they were exposed to. They all have equal importance as long as a human being is being denied their rights.”

–IANS

anv/kvd

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Carry Minati's new rap single 'Jalwa' is inspired by Cleopatra
Next article
Even Jadeja is not playing…don’t want anyone to miss key events, says Rohit on missing T20Is v Windies
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Even Jadeja is not playing…don’t want anyone to miss key events, says Rohit on missing T20Is v Windies

News

Carry Minati's new rap single 'Jalwa' is inspired by Cleopatra

News

Parekh family set to return with 'Khichdi 2-Mission Paanthukistan' on Diwali

Technology

Gut microbiome can raise risk, severity of HIV, EBV disease

News

Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth reveal newborn son's name

News

Adam Sandler to star with daughters Sadie, Sunny in new film 'You Are So Not Invited…'

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare receives ‘Best power-packed performer of Television industry’ award

Technology

India's wearable market grows 53% in 1st half of 2023: Report

News

Payal Dev, Stebin Ben's 'Baarish Hai Jaanam' blends the magic of monsoon with romance

News

Drew Barrymore keeps daughters' iPads locked in her safe

Sports

Star pacer Diana Baig returns as Pakistan name squads for home white-ball series against South Africa

Technology

Note-taking app Goodnotes 6 launches on Apple platforms

News

Bella Hadid posts about her first day back at work after recovering from ailment

News

Vishal Krishna Reddy denies rumours of marriage with actress Lakshmi Menon

News

Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh and Kusha Kapila’s chick flick film Thank You For Coming posters unveiled

Technology

Samsung Mobile doubles down on investing in health-centric features: TM Roh

Sports

Tennis: Nick Kyrgios withdraws from US Open due to wrist problem

News

Karan Johar on collab with Kartik Aaryan: ‘We are working on something, hopefully it will materialise’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US