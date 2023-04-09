scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Marvel star Kathryn Hahn on fame: 'I still feel like a normal person'

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, April 9 (IANS) ‘WandaVision’ actress Kathryn Hahn has said that she has never set out to purposely keep her kids out of the spotlight, but that’s because she’s never felt like her life has changed since being famous.

Speaking to Parade magazine, she explained: “I don’t think of (living a normal life) consciously, but I think that it must be because I feel like I’m just still the same person (I always was). I always want to feel that same feeling. Whenever I’m working on anything, I want to feel that we’re all in it together. I’m excited to be able to just have the opportunity.”

“But then, like anybody, I still feel like I could be a receptionist at a hair salon at any moment. I think everybody feels the same way.”

The 49-year-old actress met fellow actor Ethan, 50, while studying at Northwestern University and they both had to get normal jobs in between acting gigs.

The couple – who tied the knot in 2002 – had a stint living in a tiny one-bedroom apartment in New York, and although they fought over the lack of space, the ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ actress looks back on that period “so fondly.”

Asked if he was looking for jobs to pay the bills as well, she said: “Yeah, he was working at a Starbucks, and I worked as a receptionist at a hair salon right after Northwestern. We lived in a one-room studio where you open up the door and hit the shower.”

“We would get in fights. Basically, I kept being like, ‘When you shave, you have to rinse out the hair before I try to clean the dishes.’ We only had one sink. It was that kind of an apartment. I look back on those days, though, so fondly. That was the New York of my dreams.”

–IANS

dc/kvd

Previous article
Vidyut Jammwal remembers Sidharth Shukla, shares throwback gym pic
Next article
Chahatt Khanna to be in Jacqueline Fernandez, Zayed Khan-starrer 'One Way'
This May Also Interest You
News

Chahatt Khanna to be in Jacqueline Fernandez, Zayed Khan-starrer 'One Way'

News

Vidyut Jammwal remembers Sidharth Shukla, shares throwback gym pic

Technology

Dropbox to end support for its 'Shop' platform

Health & Lifestyle

3 years after first lockdown, Maha sees Covid return, but it's better prepared

Health & Lifestyle

No alarm signals yet in Bengal, but state govt braces for fresh Covid wave

Health & Lifestyle

With positive cases going past 300 daily, Himachal pitches for more vaccines

Health & Lifestyle

India has potential to fight any new pandemic: Martin Schalling (IANS Interview)

News

Soundarya Sharma is training for MMA ‘for something special overseas’

Fashion and Lifestyle

Madhuri Dixit shares BTS pics from photoshoot, Anil Kapoor calls her ‘classic’

Technology

SpaceX's Starship 'ready for launch', says Musk

Health & Lifestyle

15,000 women participate in Surat's 'Saree Walkathon' to promote fitness

Sports

IPL 2023: This is the strength of yellow jersey, says Raina on Rahane's 19-ball fifty for CSK

Feature

Hindi film industry: The first quarter is dismal

Technology

HACK Summit in Hyderabad to discuss cyber security

Sports

Messi scores and assists to lift PSG out of slump

Sports

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings haven't won the title yet, hopefully I can change fortunes, says Sam Curran

News

Lilly Singh, Arjun Rampal, Hrithik support Preity Zinta after harassment post

Sports

AIFF condoles demise of former India defender Menino Figueiredo

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US