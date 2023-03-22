scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Massive set to be constructed for Salman-SRK action scene in 'Tiger 3'

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming actioner ‘Tiger 3’ will be constructing a huge set for Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s action scene in the film and it will take 45 days to build it.

“Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen on screen again in ‘Tiger 3’ and Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma have planned this to be the biggest surprise element of the film. YRF has quietly commissioned to build a massive set that will take about 45 days to build to shoot a scene in which Salman and SRK are set to do mind-boggling action!” informed a source.

The source added: “When Salman appeared in ‘Pathaan’ to help SRK, all hell broke loose in theatres and people went into frenzy seeing their biggest cinema idols beat people to pulp! Now, it’s encore time in Tiger 3 and expect Salman and SRK to pull off crazy, adrenaline pumping, high-intensity action sequences that will blow people’s minds.

‘Tiger 3’ also stars Katrina Kaif as super-spy Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the villain. It is set to release on Diwali.

–IANS

dc/svn/

Previous article
India reports 1,134 fresh Covid cases, 5 deaths
Next article
Vanessa Hudgens to explore family's Asian heritage in new travel documentary
This May Also Interest You
News

Vanessa Hudgens to explore family's Asian heritage in new travel documentary

Health & Lifestyle

India reports 1,134 fresh Covid cases, 5 deaths

Health & Lifestyle

US CDC warns of rapid spread of emerging fungus

News

Saif Ali Khan poses with fans as he returns to Mumbai with his wife but fans troll her for this reason

News

Kangana takes a dig at Diljit, warns he'll be arrested for 'supporting' Khalistanis

News

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine hospitalised after attack at Florida gym

News

Eddie Redmayne to star as lead in 'The Day of the Jackal'

News

Taylor Tomlinson to have two more stand up specials on Netflix

Technology

SsangYong Motor reborn as KG Mobility after takeover

Technology

Instagram now puts ads in user search results

Technology

TikTok CEO warns users about ban ahead of US Congress hearing

Sports

Men's ODI World Cup 2023 to begin on Oct 5, final in Ahmedabad on Nov 19: Report

Sports

'The World Cup is in the past', says Argentina manager Scaloni

Sports

Miami Open: Giorgi outlasts Kanepi, ties for longest match of the year

Sports

Angulo, Ordonez earn Ecuador call-up for friendlies

Health & Lifestyle

Former British PM admits misleading parliament in 'partygate' scandal

Sports

He is learning the 50-over game: Dravid shrugs off concerns about Suryakumar's poor form

Sports

La Liga: Sevilla confirm Mendilibar, while Elche name Beccacece as new coach

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US