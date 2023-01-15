scorecardresearch
'MasterChef India' judge Garima Arora on challenges of being a female chef

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Chef Garima Arora talks about the challenges of being a woman chef in the male-dominated culinary industry. However, she added that with strong determination achieving the target becomes easy, and surviving in the industry is not that impossible.

Garima shared: “Luckily, I have always been surrounded by great men. They are very kind and accommodating throughout my career. But yes, it is indeed a challenging profession but once you make up your mind that this is something you want to do then it does not matter if you are a man or a woman, you will own it.”

Celebrity chef Garima started her career in journalism, later pursued a career in the culinary industry, and in 2018 she became the first Indian woman to win a Michelin star. Later, in 2019 she was awarded the title of Asia’s Best Female Chef for the year by World’s 50 Best Restaurants and in the same year her restaurant Gaa made its debut on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

She appeared on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar as celebrity guests and discussed her journey in the industry.

Ranveer complimented Garima’s success and growth and said: “Garima has achieved so much. There is something like the spirit of aggressive feminism that women can also do it, but Garima always showcases that women can also do it as well as men can also do it; both deserve equal chances irrespective of gender.”

He concluded by noting: “I guess she has that focused and great head space that will continue taking her to the heights.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

ila/kvd

It would be tough to write Rafa off at any point: John McEnroe
Til ke laddu, khichdi and kites: Vidisha Srivastava shares Makar Sankranti memories
Entertainment Today

