‘MasterChef India’: Nambie Jessica surrenders her safety power card to present dish to Chef Marco

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) The upcoming episode of the streaming cooking-based reality show ‘MasterChef India’ will see the three-time Michelin Star awardee, Chef Marco Pierre White gracing the show’s kitchen as a special guest judge.

During the course of the episode, contestantNambieJessicaMarak willinglysurrendershersafetypowercard, a ticket to security in the competition, just for the opportunity topresentherdishtoChefMarco.

The competition will get intense asChefMarcotakes to the judges panel as a guest judge.

ChefMarcoPierre White is a Britishchef, restaurateur, and television personality. In 1995, aged 33, White became the first Britishchefto be awarded three Michelin stars. He has trained notable chefs such as Mario Batali, Heston Blumenthal, Shannon Bennett, Gordon Ramsay and Curtis Stone.

In the upcoming episode, home cooks are tasked with preparing adishusing only 250 ml of water in all of 90 minutes. For the initial 15 minutes, they won’t have access to gas or electricity. The subsequent 30 minutes will allow only electricity, followed by another 30 minutes with only gas.

Finally, in the last 15 minutes, all resources will become available. This complex challenge promises to test the contestants’ adaptability, creativity, and time management skills, as they navigate the restrictions to create adishthat not only adheres toChefMarco’s standards but also delights the taste buds of the judges.

Prachi Agarkar, faces an unexpected hurdle, leading to a broken plate. Understanding the potential danger of serving adishwith glass fragments, the judges disqualifyherinitialdish.

Talking about the competition,ChefMarcosaid: “Nambieis brave and has a romantic approach towardsherfood. I have been kissed many times in my life butherbroth kissed me beautifully. Food has always been an emotion for me and Prachi’s Kharda paplet was definitely a rollercoaster of emotions.”

‘MasterChefIndia’ streams Monday to Friday on Sony LIV.

