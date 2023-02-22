scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'MasterChef India': When an Assam village got electricity to watch this contestant

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar recounted visiting Northeast and enjoying the food there. He was also impressed with the ‘MasterChef India’ contestant Santa Sarmah’s special dish from Assam called ‘Maandhaniya Masor Tenga’ which is prepared with a specific ingredient of the northeast, maan dhaniya (Thai coriander).

Talking about visiting the Northeast and Santa’s preparation, Ranveer said: “I have travelled to the Northeast during my culinary adventures, and they have very distinct palates. Indeed, our tastes change geographically, and we learn to adapt our hunger to the produce that grows there. I had never tasted maan dhaniya before and when Santa’s husband brought it as the core ingredient, all three of us rushed to taste it.”

He said that even his co-judges, Garima Arora and Vikas Khanna became fond of the dish prepared by the contestant representing the local taste and culture.

“From the get-go, Garima, Vikas and I were very excited about Santa ji’s dish, and I was happy with its outcome. I saw that Santa’s husband also approved of her dish which was so sweet. I loved the way Santa ji used colours in her dish because that elevated it and made it unique. It felt like Santa put a piece of her heart on the dish and presented it to us. Her identity as a proud Assamese shined through her dish,” he added.

As the contestants also got an opportunity to meet their family members, Santa met her husband and it turned out to be a special moment for her.

She said: “It was an overwhelming day for me. I was emotional because I was not able to contact my family and so when I saw my husband walk towards me, I felt ecstatic. My husband says that our village got electricity to watch me on MasterChef India, I want to tell everyone back home, thank you for your support. I hope you keep supporting my journey!”

‘MasterChef India’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

ila/kvd

Previous article
Women's T20 World Cup: Australia are a strong team but we can beat them also, says Richa Ghosh
Next article
Tillotama: 'Aditya can make you nervous with amount of homework he does'
This May Also Interest You
News

New 'Lord of the Rings' film franchise set at Warner Bros.

News

R. Kelly sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: We were looking in good shape, but unfortunately, we didn't get the win, says Harmanpreet

Sports

ISL: We saw it through and full credit to the players, says coach Grayson after Bengaluru FC's win

Sports

Qatar Open: Murray soars into semifinal after comeback win over Muller

News

Rohit Suchanti opens up about his journey in the entertainment industry

News

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years after rape conviction

Sports

Rio Open: Alcaraz stuns Fognini to sail into quarterfinals

Sports

Union Berlin upset Ajax in UEFA Europa League

News

Paul Mescal calls out 'creepy' fan who touched his derriere

News

Amanda Seyfried says Blake Lively almost played her iconic 'Mean Girls' role

Sports

Former NBA player Allen suspended after positive for banned substances

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia's fielding was the point of difference, says Ash Gardner

Sports

Spain's Sergio Ramos announces international retirement after 180 appearances

News

Kartik Aaryan thanks fans for giving ‘Sonu’ a place in their hearts

Health & Lifestyle

South Africa records first cholera death

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet, Jemimah efforts in vain as Australia reach final with a five-run win (ld)

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru end FC Goa's season with defeat; Odisha FC qualify for playoffs

Health & Lifestyle

'Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission facilitating quick OPD registration'

Sports

Sr women's hockey nationals: Jharkhand, Haryana, Maharashtra win league matches

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US