Mathew Modine lauds Liam Neeson's passion, dedication towards his craft

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Actor Mathew Modine, whose film ‘Retribution’ released on Friday in theatres, has lauded his co-actor in the film, Liam Neeson saying that his dedication and passion for acting is unparalleled.

‘Retribution’ follows Matt Turner, played by Liam Neeson, as he faces an anonymous caller who threatens to blow up his car. With his two children trapped alongside him and no option other than to take matters into his own hands, Matt decides it’s do or die. Filled with suspense, car chases and action, ‘Retribution’ promises to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats.

Talking about working with Liam Neeson, Mathew Modine said: “There are lots of different kinds of actors. I’d say that most people who have had the level of success that Liam has risen to are very dedicated and passionate about the art of acting.”

He further mentioned: “Liam is the kind of actor that actors like to work with because he is grateful for the success that he has and is appreciative of the audiences that go to see his films. He always shows up and does the very best he can. And that’s commendable. Not just in this profession but in all walks of life.”

Helmed by Nimrod Antal, the film also stars Jack Champion, Embeth Davidtz and Mathew Modine in pivotal roles.

Lionsgate’s ‘Retribution’ is playing in theatres.

2
