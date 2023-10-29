scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Matthew Perry found dead in LA home

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Oct 29 (IANS) Actor Matthew Perry, known for being the iconic Chandler Bing from ‘Friends’, was found dead on Sunday in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. He was 54.

He was discovered unresponsive. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained. However, sources informed that no drugs were found at the scene.

Additionally, no foul play is suspected, according to law enforcement sources.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s robbery-homicide detectives are investigating the death.

“We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry,” said Warner Bros.

–IANS

kvd/

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Cambiaso's late winner sends Juve to Serie A top
Next article
Google scientists use noise-canceling headphones to measure heart rate
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US