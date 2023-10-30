Matthew Perry's autopsy done, cause of death inconclusive; further probe underway

The cause of Matthew Perry’s death remains unknown even after the autopsy of the ‘Friends’ actor. The experts are further investigating the matter. The actor, who starred as Chandler Bing in the iconic sitcom ‘Friends’, was confirmed dead after being found unresponsive in a hot tub in his Los Angeles home, ‘Mirror.co.uk’ reported. He was 54 years old.

It’s now reported that officials are currently waiting for further tests to be done before weighing in definitively as to how he died.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office is deferring the cause of death in initial autopsy, pending toxicology results and further investigation, which could possibly take weeks to complete.

It was confirmed at the time Matthew’s death was reported that there had been no obvious signs of trauma. A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson told the BBC that first responders attended an address in the Pacific Palisades area, after there had been a “water emergency”.

Previous TMZ reports state that sources have suggested that no foul play is suspected and that no “illicit narcotics” were found on the premises.

It added that the autopsy report states that Matthew died at his residence and that his body is now ready to be released to his family for burial or cremation. The circumstances of his death are said to be being looked into by the authorities.

It’s said that in Matthew’s final hours, he had been playing pickleball – similar to squash – for over an hour before coming home to relax. On his return, it’s said the actor asked his assistant to run an errand for him and when he returned he found the actor lying unresponsive in the water and called for help.