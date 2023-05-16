scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

May 9 rioters in Pakistan included doctors, engineers

By Agency News Desk

Lahore, May 16 (IANS) The miscreants involved in vandalism on May 9 in Pakistan following the arrest of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan include doctors and engineers too, media reports said.

During a press conference held by the police in Lahore, it was revealed that over 1,700 individuals involved in acts of arson and vandalism have been arrested following the arrest of Imran Khan, Samaa TV reported.

Some 38 cases have been registered, with Imran Khan being named as the accused in approximately 80 per cent of these cases, the report said.

Pakistan Punjab Police DIG (Operations) Kamran Adil disclosed that even professionals such as doctors and engineers were among the rioters and troublemakers.

He said the vandals entered the Jinnah House using three different routes.

The PTI Tiger Force, along with the local party leadership, played a role in mobilising people for the violence, he added, Samaa TV reported.

Adil said that the anarchy was created as part of a conspiracy which was executed according to a well-planned strategy.

The officer claimed that despite the tense situation, no deaths were reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday while expressing dismay over the recent events unfolding since May 9, deeming them a disgraceful episode for Pakistan, emphasised that strict action should be taken against the culprits involved in orchestrating acts of arson, creating unrest, and inciting riots, ensuring their arrest and subsequent legal proceedings.

An important meeting of the National Security Committee took place under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister, which was attended by General Asim Munir, the Chief of Army Staff, heads of the armed forces, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan, Chief Minister of Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi, and several other high-ranking civil and military officials.

During the meeting, Sharif expressed his concerns regarding the incidents that occurred at the GHQ and Mianwali Air Base, Samaa TV reported.

–IANS

san/arm

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Marcus Stoinis' unbeaten 89 powers Lucknow to 177/3 against Mumbai Indians
Next article
Has hate speech in multiple scenes, will cause breach of peace, WB to SC on 'The Kerala Story'
This May Also Interest You
News

Canne jury member, #MeToo champion Brie Larson's Johnny Depp dilemma

News

Has hate speech in multiple scenes, will cause breach of peace, WB to SC on 'The Kerala Story'

Sports

IPL 2023: Marcus Stoinis' unbeaten 89 powers Lucknow to 177/3 against Mumbai Indians

Technology

Google to delete all personal accounts inactive for 2 years

Sports

IPL 2023: There's a lot of pride at stake for us, says DC Assistant Coach Agarkar ahead of PBKS clash

News

Nikhil skips meeting Amit Shah to avoid controversy over 'Spy'

Sports

Winners get Rs 2 lakh as cash prize in Global Chess League's inter-school chess tournament

Sports

Hockey: With players doing well in camp, men's chief coach Craig Fulton rearing to go for Pro League

News

Salman to Raftaar, 23rd IIFA promises yet another Bollywood extravaganza

News

Adivi Sesh meets Kovind on first anniversary of 'Major'

Sports

'Faking': Know how Deepak Bhoria won bronze in Men's World Boxing Championship!

News

Sunidhi Chauhan: 'I sing from my heart, I know nothing else'

News

Manoj Bajpayee unveils 'Sahara Tu Mera' song teaser from 'Sirf Ek Bandaa…'

News

Month before 'Adipurush' release, Prabhas shares stunning new poster

News

Manoj Bajpayee rehearsed his Sirf Ek Bandaa… monologue 100+ times

News

'Kacchey Limbu' took Radhika Madan back to her childhood

News

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' makers release first song by Arijit Singh

Health & Lifestyle

WHO cautions on use of ChatGPT, Bard in healthcare

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US