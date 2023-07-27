scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

MCU's 'Secret Invasion' finale could set up its upcoming 'Armor Wars' feature

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 27 (IANS) The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s spy-thriller series ‘Secret Invasion’ has come to an end, the finale of the show is likely to set up the ‘Armor Wars’ storyline from the comics.

With its twist ending with regards to the War Machine, it could lead to a more faithful adaptation of the comic-book story of ‘Armor Wars’ story.

The original story of ‘Secret Invasion’ in the comics is vastly different from the one shown in the MCU, as the comic one is a crossover storyline that features many heroes such as Iron Man, Spiderman, Doctor Strange, Professor X, Wolverine, Luke Cage, Daredevil and many more teaming up to defeat the Skrull invasion after the Kree-Skrull war where the Skrull homeworld was in fact eaten by the planet eating god called Galactus.

Much like the comic stories of ‘Secret Invasion’ and ‘Armor Wars’, the Earth is in shambles after the Skrull attack, and the antagonist Gravik’s impersonation of War Machine has led to the US announcing a full-fledged war against the Skrulls, much like the alien species wanted. Now this interesting twist is going to be a good start to set up ‘Armor Wars’.

The original ‘Armor Wars’ story revolved around Tony Stark becoming public enemy No. 1 in order to defeat all villains using Stark Technology by his lonesome, while completely sacrificing his reputation. However, in MCU’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Tony Stark died, meaning that in the new ‘Armor Wars’ feature, War Machine/ James Rhodes will likely be the main character.

‘Thunderbolts’ and ‘New World Order’ are set to be released in 2024, and since ‘Armor Wars’ still hasn’t begun production, so it is very likely that the story will involve American politics and the hatred against Skrulls. As a result, we should expect ‘Armor Wars’ to deal with the widespread war against the Skrull and the repositioning of the US Rhodey’s location and status is also under question.

Though it does not seem that he’s dead due to Skrulls keeping their human captives alive in order to replicate their DNA strands in order to replicate them. Nonetheless, it seems likely that he may have been replaced sometime during ‘Endgame’, and with Don Cheadle set to reprise his role as James Rhodes once again in ‘Armor Wars’, the mystery only thickens.

–IANS

anv/aa/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
India's Venice Film Fest selection 'Stolen' tells story of tribal newborn's abduction
This May Also Interest You
News

India's Venice Film Fest selection 'Stolen' tells story of tribal newborn's abduction

Technology

Indonesia blocks Musk's 'X' domain over gambling, porn history

News

10 'extraordinary' acts to watch out for in 'India’s Got Talent' season 10

Sports

NorthEast United FC sign Fredy Chawngthansanga, Shighil Nambrath on two-year contracts

Sports

Ireland women penalised for slow over-rate in second ODI against Australia

Sports

WI v IND: I don’t see Hardik Pandya bowling ten overs, says Aakash Chopra

News

Sushmita Sen shares health update, says she’s ‘fabulous’, has been ‘eating well’

Sports

FIFA WC Joint Qualification Round 2: India clubbed with Qatar, Kuwait in four-team Group A

Technology

iOS 17 code reveals iPhone 15 Pro’s Action button options

News

I love ensemble casts, says Tamannah Bhatia

News

Sajid Nadiadwala believed 'Bawaal' will have my best role yet: Varun Dhawan

Sports

Paul Stirling-led Ireland seal qualification for 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Technology

TECNO takes on the LED trend with Nothing but an RGB Spin

News

Anurag Kashyap to personally 'gauge the response' as 'Kennedy' will close IFFM

Technology

Tobacco, alcohol major drivers of head and neck cancers in India

Dialogues

Gadar 2 Dialogues: Sunny Deol’s action packed dialogues

Sports

La Liga: Barcelona's Moroccan defender Riad to join Real Betis on loan

News

Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan come together for first time for a project

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US