Megan Fox rocks new outfit as she gets spotted with Machine Gun Kelly

Los Angeles, July 19 (IANS) Turning up the heat, ‘Transformers’ actress Megan Fox is sizzling audiences with her new look as she was spotted with her long-time boyfriend and now fiance Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, met back in 2020 when they both worked on the film ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’. Following a whirlwind romance the couple got engaged in 2022.

Following months of speculations, based on the reports that the celebrity couple are about to separate due to the difficulties they were facing in their relationship, the couple have put on a united front as they are out and about walking in the sun. To amp things up, Megan’s new look leaves little to the imagination.

As reported by the Mirror, Megan was seen donning a sheer black lace tank top with spaghetti straps, paired with a minuscule black miniskirt, some stripper-style heels, and a black handbag. The flame-haired beauty wore her orange locks down and billowed in the wind as she strutted her stuff beside her husband-to-be.

Meanwhile, MGK donned a simple look in comparison which consisted of a white long-sleeved t-shirt, some baggy blue jeans, white trainers and blue baseball cap.

Sporting her racy and bold look, consisting of a lingerie-style top and miniskirt, the outfit was worn for a very casual outing. As the couple reconciled and put their romance back on track, they were seen in their respective outfits picking up snacks from a store before heading to a movie in Calabasas.

Back in February, Megan Fox had left netizens worried that her relationship with the rapper might be standing on the edge of a knife when she shared a cryptically ominous post that had a caption which read: “You can taste the dishonesty / it’s all over your breath.” The caption was lyrics from Beyonce’s hit, ‘Pray You Catch Me’.

To sort out their relationship problems, the couple had been going to counselors and sometime ago, were seen at a marriage counseling office. Since then, the couple has kept a lid on things and has been lying low ever since. Back in May, the couple was seen in London, and in June they were in Berlin.

