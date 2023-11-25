Megan Thee Stallion says she is going to be ‘stingy’ with sex

Los Angeles, Nov 25 (IANS) Rapper Megan Thee Stallion revealed that she is not a “freak” anymore and that she is now taking her time when it comes to inviting someone in her bedroom.

“It’s like nobody be listening to my music,” she sarcastically said on Instagram Live Thursday. “They be like, (gasp) ‘Megan Thee Stallion … I cannot believe she likes to have sex! I cannot believe Megan Thee Stallion f–ks!’”

Though she admitted to that, the ‘Savage’ rapper, 28, said that she is now “turning over a new leaf” when it comes to her sex life, reports pagesix.com.

“I’m stingy with the cootie cat,” she said in the clip.

“I’m not a freak anymore. I’m done. I’m done with the streets. So toxic in the streets. I’m tired with the streets.”

Her revelation comes nearly two weeks after she released her highly anticipated single “Cobra,” in which she seemingly accused her ex-boyfriend Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine of cheating on her.

However, she did not name who cheated on her, fans swarmed her ex’s Instagram, prompting him to make his comments limited.

Two weeks later, Pardi released a diss song about Megan titled “THEE PERSON.”

In the track, the 40-year-old songwriter, whose real name is Jorden Thorpe, claimed that the three-time Grammy winner got lipo and lied about the men she had allegedly slept with, including Tory Lanez, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August for shooting Megan in the foot in 2020.

Megan and Pardi began dating in October 2020.

Though it’s unclear when they split, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper was seen getting cozy with Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku while at a wedding in Italy in May 2023.

