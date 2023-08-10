Meghan Markle attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Los Angeles, Aug 10 (IANS) As Taylor Swift takes her Eras Tour to Asia, with her first stop being Japan, Meghan Markle was spotted the night before the singer headed out for the country in her Los Angeles gig, while her husband Prince Harry was in Tokyo for business reasons.

As reported by People magazine, the Duchess of Sussex is a Swiftie herself and was spotted in California where the pop sensation was wrapping up her North American leg of the tour.

As Swift went ahead to give the crowd the time of their lives and get them pumped up and excited, saying “Let’s go back to high school!”, Meghan jumped up out of her chair to sing along to the track ‘You Belong with Me’.

But this is not yet the end, as on Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex arrived at Haneda Airport in the Japanese capital to speak at a summit organised by the International Sports Promotion Society (ISPS), Meghan will reportedly be joining her husband.

While Meghan’s plans are unknown as of now, Harry will next travel to Singapore for the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Saturday.

Last week, Meghan celebrated her 42nd birthday early without Harry by seeing the ‘Barbie’ movie with good friend Portia de Rossi and a few other pals.

For Taylor Swift, things just don’t seem to end as her Eras Tour has been quite the success, filling up stadiums wherever she has gone. Indeed, two weeks ago only, her North American tour was extended on the insistence of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, leading her to play in cities such as Ontario, Toronto and Montreal.

Taylor Swift just recently announced her latest re-recorded LP which will be a new version of her fifth album ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ which will be coming out in 2023. Her Asian leg of the tour has commenced and it remains to be seen where else the country-pop singer will be headed off to next.

–IANS

