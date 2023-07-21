scorecardresearch
Meghan Markle signed up top Hollywood talent agency but is yet to announce plans

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 21 (IANS) The Dutchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, signed up with a top Hollywood talent agency in April, but is yet to announce any of her upcoming plans.

A PR expert has suggested she “may be struggling to find her footing in Hollywood” as three months is a “longer period of time than is typically expected” to secure deals, Mirror.co.uk writes.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry previously signed a $20million deal with Spotify, but recently decided to part ways with the streaming service. Meghan’s own ‘Archetypes’ podcast series was being streamed on the online platform.

The couple still have their bumper $100 million deal with Netflix. Harry’s own ‘Heart of Invictus’ series is due to hit TV screens next month, while it has been reported he could travel to Africa to film another documentary for the streaming giant.

In a big career move, Meghan signed with William Morris Endeavor (WME) which has also represented major stars including Adele, and tennis player Serena Williams.

PR expert Kieran Elsby has told ‘The Mirror’, Meghan will be “a major coup for the agency”.

“It is good business to have her on their roster. It is also good for Meghan having a prestigious agency.”

“However, it’s been three months since the news broke and we’ve heard nothing since. This is a longer period of time than is typically expected for a new client to secure deals, which suggests that Meghan may be struggling to find her footing in Hollywood.”

The director of Media PR Global said there are a few explanations for Meghan’s lack of progress with her upcoming projects.

“It’s possible that Meghan is still in the early stages of developing her projects and doesn’t want to announce anything until she’s sure they’re ready.

“It’s also possible that she’s been rejected from potential partnership deals, which could be demoralizing and make her reluctant to share her plans with the public,” Kieran said.

He also suggested Meghan is “simply taking her time to figure out what she wants to do next.”

The PR expert said it is unlikely we will see Meghan return to acting as part of her next career move.

He told Mirror: “She’s also said in the past that she’s done with acting, and she seems to be more interested in producing and creating content.”

Meghan has also been heavily linked with a return to acting, having starred as Rachel Zane in hit US legal drama Suits for several years before meeting her future husband Harry.

Last month, it was reported Meghan is being considered for a part in a proposed sequel to the 1992 box office hit ‘The Bodyguard’.

–IANS

anv/svn

Entertainment Today

