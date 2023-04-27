scorecardresearch
Meghan Trainor details 'painful' sex with hubby Daryl Sabara: Had to ice myself after

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, April 27 (IANS) Ever since becoming parents, intimacy hasn’t been the same for singer Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara.

On the April 19 episode of her Workin’ On It podcast, the singer spoke in detail about the Spy Kids actor’s penis size and why it’s complicated their sex life, reports people.com.

“My husband is a big boy,” Trainor, 29, told brother Ryan Trainor and guest Trisha Paytas during the episode.

“My p**** is broken, though. I have p**** anxiety.”

Paytas, 34, asked if it’s because Trainor’s vagina is “little” and Sabara’s penis is “big,” and the Grammy winner replied, “Yes!”

“To the point where I’m like ‘Is it all in?’ and he’s like, ‘Just the tip,'” continued Trainor.

“I wish I could make Daryl smaller. It’s painful, dude,” she added, noting that she went to a doctor and learned that she experiences vaginismus – aka “a spasm of the muscles surrounding the vagina that occurs against your will” that “makes the vagina very narrow and can prevent sexual activity and medical exams,” according to Mount Sinai.

“I was told I have something called vaginismus,” explained Trainor.

“I thought that every woman walking around was always in pain during and after sex. I was like, ‘Doc, are you telling me that I could have sex and not feel a single bit of pain?'”

After welcoming their son Riley, 2, she experienced difficulty with sex “for a year.”

“‘Do not look at me, do not touch me,'” the “No” musician recalled thinking.

“It took me so long to even consider having sex with him.”

Trainor said Sabara, 30, was a “saint” and remained patient with her throughout the period of time, during which she still “made sure he was fine.”

She spoke further about the “stingy” and “burny” feelings she’s experienced, adding that now that she’s pregnant with their second child, she’s continuously tried to figure it out.

“As he would penetrate, I would be like, ‘Ow, ow, ow,” like to the point when I was making this baby, I had to ice myself after,” said Trainor.

“And we’re not crazy, I’m a starfish – I go, ‘Get it done.’ We’re having fun, it’s great. Get it done. And then I’m icing myself and I go, ‘There’s gotta be another way.'”

The ‘All About That Bass’ performer detailed that she’s tried “every angle” and “each one is worse than the other” – especially getting on top, which she described as “a nightmare.”

She said Sabara has asked her to “try” various styles of sex, but “I’m like, ‘Don’t look at me. I don’t like this. This hurts way worse.”

“I’m like, ‘Daryl, I have to work today, and I can’t walk,'” said Trainor of how she feels afterward, explaining that she’s even tried transcendental meditation to remedy the situation and not found success.

“I’m gonna figure it out,” Trainor ultimately said.

“I’m gonna be a star at sex.”

–IANS

dc/bg

