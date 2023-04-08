scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Melody Thornton wants a man who's 'ambitious, has direction, and some money'

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, April 8 (IANS) Former Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton has admitted that she’s been unlucky in love.

The 38-year-old singer has agreed that she hasn’t put the work in to find a significant other but she is ‘trying’.

A lot of it comes from avoidance, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told ‘HELLO!’ magazine: “I haven’t had a lot of luck, but I think I have been avoidant in a lot of ways. I didn’t know that it takes work, so I’m trying to do that now.”

The theatre star — who is currently starring in the UK tour of ‘The Bodyguard’ — revealed in 2017 that she never had a serious boyfriend since she was a teenager and didn’t want to “f*** up” her time in the girl group by having a guy around to distract her.

She told the ‘New!’ magazine: “I had one serious boyfriend during high school and then I got into the group. After that it was just like three months here, six months there – nothing solid. I’ve never lived with anyone.”

“I never had a boyfriend (in the band). Some of my bandmates full-on had boyfriends and I was like, ‘How are you doing that?’.”

She further said, quoted by ‘Female First UK’: “It was the biggest opportunity you’ll get in your life, so don’t f*** it up by having someone drag you down.”

But Melody knew exactly what she was looking for in a man.

When asked at the time, she replied: “I like someone who is ambitious and has direction, and has some money.”

–IANS

aa/prw/uk/

Previous article
Zeenat Aman says there's only one diva in her house & it's not her
Next article
Prithviraj Sukumaran stuns with his transformation in 'Aadujeevitham'
This May Also Interest You
News

James Gunn hints at possible Marvel and DC crossover

News

Prithviraj Sukumaran stuns with his transformation in 'Aadujeevitham'

News

Zeenat Aman says there's only one diva in her house & it's not her

Health & Lifestyle

Antibody that blocks Omicron, other Covid variants identified

Sports

IPL 2023: Will have to bowl well to defend 199 on a really good batting wicket, says Jos Buttler

Sports

3rd T20I: Seifert does it again as New Zealand beat Sri Lanka, win series 2-1

Sports

IPL 2023: Jaiswal, Buttler, Hetmyer propel Rajasthan Royals to 199/4 against Delhi Capitals

Technology

OpenAI's ChatGPT is a product, not AI research: Meta chief AI scientist

News

Rupali Ganguly celebrates b'day on 'Anupamaa' set, says 'I love birthdays'

News

Brad Pitt let elderly neighbour live in his house rent-free until his death

Sports

CWC Qualifier Play-off: Three players hit with charges after intense USA v Jersey clash

News

Raveena Tandon responds to trolls who question her Padma Shri win

Sports

AIFF secretary general meets India U-17 team on eve of Spain, Germany tours

Sports

IPL 2023: Coming back to Wankhede felt like a homecoming, says Suryakumar Yadav

News

Tillotama Shome to teach youngsters the tricks of the trade!

News

Hip-hop girls group XG drop 'Shooting Star' remix featuring rapper Rico Nasty

News

Madonna to return to original look after her Grammy avatar was criticised

News

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon in ‘an impossible love story’ yet untitled

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US