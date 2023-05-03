Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recreate Doja Cat’s ‘meow’ moment

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the Met Gala twinning in black a couple of hours ago. As usual, the duo stole hearts and made everyone gush and crush over them. And after making a stunning appearance on the red carpet Nick and Priyanka also attended the After Party.

And as rightly guessed, they yet again stole hearts in their unique ensemble as a couple. Priyanka wore red while Nick wore black, complimenting each other. However, it is the video that Nick shared on his TikTok that is going viral.

Its a video in which Nick and Priyanka are seen attempting a lipsyncing to the latest trends. The video is from Met Gala featuring Doja Cat. The American singer and rapper who turned up as a cat on the red carpet answered the questions of a journalist asking about her outfit with a ‘meow’. Nick Jonas, here asks PC questions and Priyanka answers by meowing only.

It is such a cute video of the actress and the singer. Her video has grabbed headlines in entertainment news and fans cannot get enough of their goofiness.