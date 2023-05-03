scorecardresearch
Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recreate Doja Cat’s ‘meow’ moment

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the Met Gala twinning in black a couple of hours ago.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Met Gala 2023 Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recreate Doja Cat's 'meow' moment pic courtesy twitter
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the Met Gala twinning in black a couple of hours ago. As usual, the duo stole hearts and made everyone gush and crush over them. And after making a stunning appearance on the red carpet Nick and Priyanka also attended the After Party.

And as rightly guessed, they yet again stole hearts in their unique ensemble as a couple. Priyanka wore red while Nick wore black, complimenting each other. However, it is the video that Nick shared on his TikTok that is going viral.

Its a video in which Nick and Priyanka are seen attempting a lipsyncing to the latest trends. The video is from Met Gala featuring Doja Cat. The American singer and rapper who turned up as a cat on the red carpet answered the questions of a journalist asking about her outfit with a ‘meow’. Nick Jonas, here asks PC questions and Priyanka answers by meowing only.

It is such a cute video of the actress and the singer. Her video has grabbed headlines in entertainment news and fans cannot get enough of their goofiness.

Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
