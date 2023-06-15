scorecardresearch
Metallica releases four-track live EP 'The Amsterdam Sessions'

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, June 15 (IANS) American thrash/heavy metal band Metallica after the recent release of their latest studio album ’72 Seasons’ have released a four-track live EP titled ‘The Amsterdam Sessions’.

The EP comes along with a set of accompanying live videos from a recent in-studio performance in the Netherlands.

Announcing the live EP on Twitter, Metallica wrote: “The Amsterdam Sessions live performance is available NOW to watch/stream, only on @amazonmusic.”

The EP features the thrash legends playing two of their most iconic fan favourite tracks: ‘Master Of Puppets’ and ‘Nothing Else Matters’, as well as two tracks from their latest album: ‘If Darkness Had a Son’ and ‘Lux Aterna’.

The band released a six and a half minute video of themselves recently, playing ‘If Darkness Had a Son’ and also provided the details of the EP regarding production, mixing and filming.

Produced by Mercury Studios and mixed by Greg Fidelman, the session has been performed live by the group. The band have been filmed professionally, ripping through their tracks complete with full stage lighting and background on-screen visuals.

Formed in 1981, Metallica are one of the most renowned and influential heavy metal bands of all time having released over 11 studio albums in the course of their career as well as four live albums. The band has received 23 Grammy nominations and won over nine Grammy Awards as well as debuted number 1 on Billboard 200 six times.

Selling over an estimated 125-150 million albums worldwide, Metallica is one of the highest selling bands of all time. The group is considered as one of the pioneers of thrash metal due to their heavy, aggressive and fast pace, and are credited as among the ‘Big Four’ of thrash along with Anthrax, Megadeth and Slayer.

–IANS

anv/aa/kvd

