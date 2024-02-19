Mihir Desai on working with Karan Johar: He doesn’t shy away from telling things

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) The director of the upcoming series ‘Showtime’, Mihir Desai has opened up about working with producer Karan Johar, saying that the best part about KJo is that he doesn’t shy away from telling things that could create some kind of a conversation.

‘Showtime’ stars Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah.

The series delves into the world of films, production houses and how they function. It revolves around the money, business, glamour, relationships, lifestyle, the inside scoop on all of Bollywood’s best-kept secrets.

Talking about the same, Mihir said: “The best part about Karan Johar is that he doesn’t shy away from telling things that could create some kind of a conversation. It’s very easy to hide yourself and not tell the stories that get people talking.”

“I am happy that Karan supported us through these little gags and to take digs at people subtly in the show,” he added.

The show is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, created by Sumit Roy, show runner and directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar.

It will be releasing on March 8 on Disney+ Hotstar.

–IANS

sp/kvd