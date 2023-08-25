Miley Cyrus calls her song 'Used To Be Young' a tribute to 'who we were, are, will be'

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Popstar Miley Cyrus has released her new song ‘Used To Be Young’ along with its music video. The song is highly melancholic, and features delicate acoustic instrumentation, before cutting to a strong climax which amplifies the track’s nature and its emotionality. Miley Cyrus called the song a tribute to who we were, are and will eventually be.

Detailing the song’s meaning, the singer said: “This song is about honouring who we’ve been, loving who we are and celebrating who we will become. I feel proud when reflecting on my past and optimistic when thinking about the future. I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily. I am sincerely thankful for the stability of your steadfast support. This song is for you.”

The music video which features Cyrus in some different outfits changes tone with each subsequent outfit, all the while the song becomes increasingly bleak and Miley becomes more emotional and teary eyed on screen.

Talking about the video, Miley noted: “It’s super emotional because I am kind of a mini-me of my mom and I could see her inside of the camera by using a technology where I could livestream with my mom from inside of the camera.”

“So, we could see each other and as she was dancing it just made me cry, it made me laugh, it brought up so many real emotions and I think it’s really letting people into true emotion, which I don’t feel we get to see very much these days,” she added.

Celebrating the release of ‘Used To Be Young’, Miley went on to share several stories and insights from the many chapters of her life within the TV special event ‘Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions)’.

The special features a new interview as well as music from her latest release ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ and aired on ABC just hours before the release of the song.

‘Used To Be Young’ is the first release from Miley Cyrus first since the release of her critically and commercially acclaimed album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ which featured her hit single ‘Flowers’ and twelve additional tracks.

A worldwide hit, ‘Flowers’ alone spent eight weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, which to date remains her best. ‘Flowers’ in addition also reached No.1 spot on US Pop Radio for 10 weeks straight and is the fastest running song in nearly a decade to achieve the position.

The song has also been streamed four billion times and was the fastest song in history to hit 500 million streams on Spotify. It’s officially the longest running UK #1 single by a female solo artist.

‘Used To Be Young’ has arrived just before the 10th anniversary of Miley Cyrus’ 3x Platinum album ‘Bangerz’ (September). A benchmark album, Bangerz was home to beloved original hits such as ‘Wrecking Ball’, ‘We Can’t Stop’, and ‘Adore You’.

In celebration of the anniversary, there will be a limited-edition vinyl with updated packaging featuring never seen before photos and the bonus track ‘23’ with rapper and producer Mike Will Made It.

