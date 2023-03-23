scorecardresearch
Mindy's 'still processing' receiving National Medal of Arts from President Joe Biden

By News Bureau

Los Angeles, March 23 (IANS) Indian-American actress-producer Mindy Kaling said that it was “almost too much to take in” being honoured with the National Medal of Arts by US President Joe Biden.

Kaling, who is best known for creating the romantic comedy series ‘The Mindy Project’, was presented with the award by the 80-year-old Commander in Chief (Joe Biden) on behalf of the National Endowment of the Arts at The White House on Tuesday, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Mindy shared on Instagram alongside pictures from the special day: “A little while ago, I got a call from Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson that the National Endowment of the Arts and the office of the President wanted to give me the National Medal of Arts for my work in television and as an author. I’m still processing how to receive the news.

“Yesterday, I went with my family to receive the medal at the White House. To hear the President speak about my parents, their journey to the United States, my late mother’s dreams for me, and the power of comedy to make people understand each other was almost too much to take in. It didn’t feel real!”

She said that she doesn’t feel worthy of such an accolade and vowed to spend the “rest of my life earning this medal.”

Kaling continued: “I mean, I was sitting next to GLADYS KNIGHT. I guess I just want to express my heartfelt gratitude to @potus, @neaarts and @kamalaharris. And to say I promise to spend the rest of my life earning this medal because I don’t feel like I’ve earned it yet.”

She added: “I wish my mom could have been there, but what are you gonna do. Nothing is perfect, but yesterday was pretty close. I love everyone. Thanks @katelinden, Vinay Reddy and @picsschmicks for helping it all happen.”

