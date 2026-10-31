Mira Rajput opens up about becoming a mother at 21, credits Shahid Kapoor’s support

Mira Rajput has opened up about embracing motherhood at a young age and explained why she would not change the experience even if she had the choice. Mira, who married Shahid Kapoor in 2015 when she was 21, became a mother the following year when she gave birth to their daughter, Misha. She later welcomed her son, Zain, with the actor. During her appearance on Kareena Kapoor’s chat show What Women Want, Mira spoke about the challenges of raising children and the support system that helped her navigate the early years of motherhood.

During the conversation, Kareena asked Mira whether she would want to experience motherhood differently if she could go back in time. Mira said she was happy with how things had unfolded and explained that motherhood comes with challenges regardless of a woman’s age or stage of life.

“I don’t think so. Regardless of what stage it comes to you, motherhood is a challenge. You and I have had kids in different stages but I am sure we both have had those challenges. With raising children, feeling overwhelmed, and I think at that time what helped me was that I had Shahid who was extremely supportive. I had my two sisters who had already had kids. I didn’t read a single book because I saw them raising children. Ofcourse it had challenges but I would not have it any other way.”

Mira also spoke about the joy of spending time with her children and understanding how they communicate. She enjoys being able to connect with Misha and Zain and believes that becoming a mother young has allowed her to share a special bond with them as they grow up. She also pointed out that she will be 41 when Misha turns 21.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor’s family life

Shahid and Mira had an arranged marriage in 2015. The two reportedly connected through their shared spiritual path before getting married. They are now parents to two children, Misha and Zain. Over the years, Mira has also built an identity beyond being an actor’s wife, recently co-founding skincare brand Akind Beauty with Tira Beauty.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were previously in a relationship for around four years, from 2004 to 2007. Kareena married Saif Ali Khan in 2012, while Shahid tied the knot with Mira in 2015.

On the professional front, Kareena was recently seen in the investigative drama Daayra. The film features Kareena and Prithviraj Sukumaran as police officers who face off while navigating the dark and complicated world of juvenile crime.