scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Mithun Chakraborty shakes a leg with son Namashi in new track of 'Bad Boy'

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty will be seen sharing screen space with his actor son Namashi Chakraborty in a new track titled ‘Janabe Ali’ from ‘Bad Boy’.

The makers of ‘Bad Boy’ have unveiled a new song from the film called ‘Janabe Ali’.

‘Janabe Ali’ has an addictive tune and will set the tone right for a party. The song also features debutante Amrin. For the first time ever the father-son duo will be seen on the silver screen and this combination will definitely excite the moviegoers to another level, to watch the romantic comedy. The song is sung, penned and composed by music maestro, Himesh Reshammiya.

Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Bad Boy also stars Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Darshan Jariwala and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

‘Bad Boy’ is produced by Anjum Qureshi and Sajid Qureshi under the banner, Inbox Pictures and is scheduled to release theatrically on April 28.

–IANS

dc/bg

Previous article
Messi nets hat-trick as Argentina rout Curacao
Next article
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is enchanting as Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan 2 teaser
This May Also Interest You
News

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is enchanting as Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan 2 teaser

Sports

Messi nets hat-trick as Argentina rout Curacao

Sports

Alcaraz beats Paul to stay on course for 'Sunshine Double' triumph

News

Jason Momoa thinks 'Aquaman' isn't going anywhere, will be a part of new DCU

News

Ravi Teja-starrer 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' to release on October 20

News

Terence Lewis praises young talents for bringing variety in their dance

News

Shilpa Rao and Faridkot’s soulful melody ‘Numaani’ will pull at your heart strings! Presented by T-Series, the song is out now!

News

Chitrangda Singh on working with Sara Ali Khan: I messaged Saif Ali Khan

News

Jayaraaj, Suresh Gopi team up 27 yrs after ‘Kaliyattam’ for their next untitled film

News

Nicolas Cage used to get slapped by fans at airport

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her beauty in orange bodycon dress also cuts shoe shaped cake

Health & Lifestyle

Unclean fuel, fast-food culture behind heart diseases in India: IIT Mandi

News

Chahat Vig to make acting debut with 'Gumraah'

News

Priyanka Chopra’s manager Anjula Acharia recollects Bollywood biggies advising against working with actress

Fashion and Lifestyle

Parineeti turns pink when asked about Raghav Chadha wedding rumours

Fashion & Lifestyle

BTS Jungkook flaunts his sexy tattoos in denim outfits

News

Anupama Kuwar takes almost 90 mins to get dressed for her role in ‘Baalveer 3’

Sports

IPL 2023: Gayle, de Villiers, Raina, Kumble, Morgan, Zaheer part of expert panel

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US