scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher set to star in OTT series 'The Freelancer'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Actor Mohit Raina, who is known for his work in ‘Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev’, ‘Uri – The Surgical Strike’, ‘Good Newwz’ and others, is set to star in the upcoming streaming series titled, ‘The Freelancer’. It also stars veteran actor Anupam Kher.

The series is based on the book ‘A Ticket to Syria’ by author Shirish Thorat, and has been created by Neeraj Pandey, who also serves as the showrunner.

The show tells the story of a rescue operation of a young girl held against her will in Syria battered by the war.

The book attempts to share the story about the insidious operations of the Islamic State, and how the terror group has perfected a cross-country operation that converts thousands to a depraved cause.

Neeraj is known for films like ‘A Wednesday’, ‘Special 26’, ‘Baby’, ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’ and others. The show has been directed by Bhav Dhulia.

Alongside Mohit, the series also features Sushant Singh, Kashmira Pardeshi, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji and Navneet Malik amongst others

Talking about the show, creator and showrunner, Neeraj said: ” ‘The Freelancer’ is a high scale thriller series that unfolds an extraordinary rescue operation of a young girl held against her will in a war-torn Syria. It’s based on Shirish Thorat’s book ‘A Ticket To Syria’, which narrates the true story of Aliya.”

He further mentioned that the series is driven by an ensemble cast with Mohit Raina essaying the titular role, Anupam as the analyst Dr. Khan, Kashmira as Aliya and other actors portraying unique characters.

“The series has been shot across multiple locations internationally and recreates a world that’s largely unexplored and unseen. Bhav Dhulia and the entire Friday Storytellers team has worked immensely hard putting this together, and I hope the audiences love it,” Neeraj added.

Produced by Friday Storytellers, ‘The Freelancer’, will soon drop on Disney+ Hotstar.

–IANS

aa/prw

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Abhishek says Elvish did negative PR against him upon entering show
Next article
Airtel launches wireless home Wi-Fi service powered by 5G Plus
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Leaked Apple iPhone 15 Ultra case pics show rumoured 'Action' button

Technology

Airtel launches wireless home Wi-Fi service powered by 5G Plus

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Abhishek says Elvish did negative PR against him upon entering show

Technology

Leap-forward climbing plan: realme's vision for redefining smartphone market

Technology

Mswipe Technologies enters the UAE, launch uTap with etisalat by e&

News

Emily Blunt talks about missing out on playing Black Widow

News

Bella Hadid proud of herself after recovering, posts pics of health struggle

Sports

BAI announces BWF World Jr Championships squad; Ayush, Unnati to spearhead contingent

Technology

Bangladesh hacktivists target India with DDoS attacks, data breaches: Report

Technology

Gaming cards worth $300K stolen at Gen Con 2023

Sports

Sanju Samson has not cashed in on opportunities he has availed: Parthiv Patel

News

Deepika says 'Marry your best friend' tagging hubby Ranveer

Technology

Why doctors aren't prepared for use of ChatGPT in medicine

News

Anjali Anand: Journey of 'KKK 13' brought growth, self-discovery into my life

News

Deepika Padukone’s friendship day post for her “best friend” Ranveer Singh

News

Pooja Gor: Dulquer Salmaan 'unfailingly' added charm to every scene in 'Guns & Gulaabs'

Sports

Baffled by the decision to go back to Arshdeep and not Chahal in the 18th over: Mukund

News

Wamiqa Gabbi to star alongside Varun Dhawan in Atlee's next production

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US