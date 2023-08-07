Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher set to star in OTT series 'The Freelancer'

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Actor Mohit Raina, who is known for his work in ‘Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev’, ‘Uri – The Surgical Strike’, ‘Good Newwz’ and others, is set to star in the upcoming streaming series titled, ‘The Freelancer’. It also stars veteran actor Anupam Kher.

The series is based on the book ‘A Ticket to Syria’ by author Shirish Thorat, and has been created by Neeraj Pandey, who also serves as the showrunner.

The show tells the story of a rescue operation of a young girl held against her will in Syria battered by the war.

The book attempts to share the story about the insidious operations of the Islamic State, and how the terror group has perfected a cross-country operation that converts thousands to a depraved cause.

Neeraj is known for films like ‘A Wednesday’, ‘Special 26’, ‘Baby’, ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’ and others. The show has been directed by Bhav Dhulia.

Alongside Mohit, the series also features Sushant Singh, Kashmira Pardeshi, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji and Navneet Malik amongst others

Talking about the show, creator and showrunner, Neeraj said: ” ‘The Freelancer’ is a high scale thriller series that unfolds an extraordinary rescue operation of a young girl held against her will in a war-torn Syria. It’s based on Shirish Thorat’s book ‘A Ticket To Syria’, which narrates the true story of Aliya.”

He further mentioned that the series is driven by an ensemble cast with Mohit Raina essaying the titular role, Anupam as the analyst Dr. Khan, Kashmira as Aliya and other actors portraying unique characters.

“The series has been shot across multiple locations internationally and recreates a world that’s largely unexplored and unseen. Bhav Dhulia and the entire Friday Storytellers team has worked immensely hard putting this together, and I hope the audiences love it,” Neeraj added.

Produced by Friday Storytellers, ‘The Freelancer’, will soon drop on Disney+ Hotstar.

–IANS

aa/prw