Mohit Raina on Anupam Kher: 'You learn from a senior just by observing them'

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Actor Mohit Raina, who will be seen as the lead in Neeraj Pandey’s riveting thriller series ‘The Freelancer’, has heaped praise on his co-star Anupam Kher, saying that he feels lucky to get the opportunity to work with him.

When actors work together, they share a great camaraderie on-set. One such duo is Mohit and Anupam. Mohit learnt alot from the senior actor Anupam on ‘The Freelancer’.

Talking about the same, Mohit said: “Though Anupam sir is a legend for actors like me, he doesn’t like to be called one. Getting to work with him is obviously a great opportunity, I feel lucky. You always learn from a senior even just by observing them.”

The series is based on the book – ‘A Ticket to Syria’ by Shirish Thorat. The book attempts to share the story about the insidious operations of the Islamic State, and how the terror group has perfected a cross-country operation that converts thousands to a depraved cause.

Produced by Friday Storytellers, filmmaker Neeraj Pandey is the creator and showrunner. He is known for films like ‘A Wednesday’, ‘Special 26’, ‘Baby’, ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’ and others. ‘The Freelancer’ is about an extraction mission where a girl is held captive in the war-torn environment of Syria, and her escape from the world of death.

Set to release on September 1, on Disney+ Hotstar, ‘The Freelancer’ also features Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji and Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis, Sarah Jane Dias amongst others in pivotal roles.

Mohit is best known for his portrayal of Lord Shiva in the television series ‘Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev’. He then starred in movies like ‘Uri-The Surgical Strike’, ‘Mrs Serial Killer’, ‘Shiddat’, ‘Ishq-e-Nadaan’.

The 41-year-old actor has also starred in web series like ‘Kaafir’, ‘Bhaukaal’, and ‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’.

