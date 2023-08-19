scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Mona Singh shares BTS pics of her character Bulbul on 'Made In Heaven 2' set

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Actress Mona Singh, who has made a big mark for herself in the industry has time and again proven her talent in films and shows like ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, ‘Kafas’ among many more has recently released starred in the hit series ‘Made In Heaven S2’. The actress recently shared some behind-the-scene pictures of her character on set.

Taking to social media, the actress posted the adorable BTS pictures for the character of Bulbul. Sharing the picture, Mona captioned: “#BulBulJohri #curls #madeinheaven ❤️”

Still staying in character, Mona Singh is seen rubbing off her charming attitude, flaunting her curly hair and showcasing her different moods of her in this exclusive behind-the-scenes picture, where she captivates audiences with her sparkling smile coupled with the glittering make-up making it an eye-pleasing tantalising avatar.

In the critically acclaimed web-series, the actress appeared as a new entrant where she is seen playing the character of Bulbul Johri, where she delivered by a very strong performance garnering her much praise.

The show, upon its release, has become a big rage amongst audiences and Mona Singh’s portrayal of Bulbul has made her fan favourite character. Currently, her portrayal of Bulbul Johri is getting unanimous love from the audiences and the actress is soaring high on that wave of success.

Mona Singh has showcased her remarkable acting prowess across a diverse array of roles, leaving an indelible mark in both films and television. This versatility of her skills is evident in the various performances she has given over the years with some very iconic projects with one of the prime examples being ‘Jassi Jaisa Koi Nahi’ and ‘Yeh Meri Family’, both of which gave her great popularity and established her as a leading face in the entertainment industry.

–IANS

anv/kvd

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
132nd Durand Cup: Mumbai City in quarters with dominant win over Indian Navy
Next article
ICC launches vibrant mascot duo to engage next generation of cricket fans
This May Also Interest You
Sports

ICC launches vibrant mascot duo to engage next generation of cricket fans

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Mumbai City in quarters with dominant win over Indian Navy

Technology

Microsoft lists Ottawa Food Bank as tourist destination, says 'human', not AI error

Fashion & Lifestyle

Madonna says ‘It’s great to be alive’

News

Aparshakti Khurana shares glimpse of new music single ‘Midnight Jam’

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Pressure mounts on Mohd Sporting, Jamshedpur if NorthEast United win (preview)

Technology

Google will delete accounts that remain inactive for 2 years from Dec 1

Sports

Archery World Cup: Grand double for India, bag men's and women's team compound gold medals

Health & Lifestyle

New rapid blood test to detect 18 infectious, inflammatory diseases in kids

News

Madras HC to hear PIL seeking revoking UA certificate issued to Rajinikanth-starrer 'Jailer'

News

Mohit Malik on 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si' launch: 'The jitters never change'

Sports

To get ourselves so close to winning after our position 10 overs in is a credit to our spirit: Barry McCarthy

Technology

ChatGPT is politically biased, finds study

News

Debutants Rajveer Deol, Paloma's love story 'Dono' set for Oct 5 release

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Sweden brush aside Australia to claim third place

Sports

Question mark hangs over India’s future crop of chess players

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shraddha Kapoor's weekend playlist includes 'Ya Ali'; calls it 'magic'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shilpa Shetty drops quirky ‘This Barbie is South Indian’, hilarious

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US