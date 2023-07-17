scorecardresearch
'Monday Motivashiun': Ranveer Singh flaunts washboard abs

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Actor Ranveer Singh who is all geared up for the release of Karan Johar directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ (RRKPK), on Monday shared a smoking hot picture of himself, shelling ‘Monday Motivashiun’ to his fans.

Ranveer, who will be seen as Rocky in ‘RRKPK’ took to Instagram Stories and shared a shirtless mirror selfie, wherein he can be seen flaunting his washboard abs. He is donning golden coloured pants, with a golden bracelet and black OG sunglasses.

He captioned it as “HAI BEBZ ROCKY RANDHAWA THIS SIDE #MONDAYMOTIVASHIUN #RRKPK”.

The movie stars Alia Bhatt opposite Ranveer. The duo is in Vadodara today for the promotions of their much-awaited romantic drama.

It also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles, and is scheduled to hit the screens on July 28.

–IANS

sp/prw

Times Square shines bright with ‘Project K’
