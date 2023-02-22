scorecardresearch
Movie-to-museum project for 'Mahabharat' in UP

By News Bureau

Lucknow, Feb 22 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has received a proposal to start a ‘movie to museum’ project in the state.

The investor wants to shoot a film on the epic, ‘Mahabharat’, in the state for which he will build larger-than-life sets.

After the shooting, the sets will be converted into a museum where the film’s accessories like costumes, armours, mannequins and other materials will be show-cased. This will be comparable to the ‘Game of Thrones Museum’ in North Ireland and the Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad.

“In principle, the Uttar Pradesh government and our company have agreed to take the idea forward. The MoU was signed during the Mumbai roadshow, ahead of the UP Global Investors Summit. We have requested for allotment of land at a place where sets can be placed for shooting purpose. We will leave behind the set up as a museum for people to visit at a nominal cost,” said Rajiva Ranjan of the investing company, EN Communication Pvt Ltd.

The state government was represented by additional chief executive officer, Invest UP, Prathamesh Kumar.

The company has agreed to make an investment of Rs 1500 crore for the purpose. The partnership was mobilised with the help of UP Development Forum (UPDF).

The idea has immense potential as the Mahabharat has a universal appeal. The film made on it will create buzz.

–IANS

amita/svn/

10 yrs of 'Kai Po Che!': Amit Sadh says 'miss you bro' to Sushant Singh Rajput
'Nothing has changed after marriage' for Masaba Gupta
