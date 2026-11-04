The makers of Mr. & Mrs. Grey have released the film’s first poster, introducing the lead cast and offering a glimpse into its mysterious setting. The poster features Vivek Anand Oberoi and Nithya Menen in a split-face design, with red and black-and-white visuals creating a dark atmosphere. While the artwork gives viewers an idea of the film’s mood, the makers have kept details about the story under wraps.

Vivek Anand Oberoi and Nithya Menen lead the cast

The film stars Vivek Anand Oberoi and Nithya Menen in the lead roles, with Shreya Sharma and Ashish Vidyarthi also playing important parts. The first poster places Oberoi and Menen at the centre, using contrasting images of their faces to suggest that their characters may have different perspectives or connections.

However, the poster does not reveal much about the relationship between the characters or the events that bring them together. The makers have chosen to introduce the film through its visual design rather than share details about its plot. More information about the characters and storyline is expected to emerge as the film’s promotional campaign moves forward.

Film to release in cinemas on December 11

Mr. & Mrs. Grey is produced under the banner of Waveband Production. A Jhunjhunwala and Shikha Karan Ahluwalia are producing the film, which is directed by Ankur Pajni and Vishal Ranjan Mishra.

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 11. Its first poster has introduced the principal cast and established a mysterious tone, but the makers have yet to share further details about the story.

With Vivek Anand Oberoi, Nithya Menen, Shreya Sharma and Ashish Vidyarthi coming together, the film brings a mix of familiar faces to the screen. Audiences will have to wait for more updates to understand what the title Mr. & Mrs. Grey reveals about the characters and their story.