Mrunal Thakur says ‘Pippa’ gave her a rare role

Mrunal Thakur will be seen in the film ‘Pippa’, based on the critically acclaimed novel ‘The Burning Chaffees’

Actress Mrunal Thakur will be seen in the film ‘Pippa’, based on the critically acclaimed novel ‘The Burning Chaffees’. She is overjoyed about being a part of a film where a female character is given a well-defined arc, challenging the traditional gender norms seen in war dramas.

Mrunal plays Radha, a medical student and cryptographer, who becomes an essential part of the war alongside her siblings.

In discussing her role, Mrunal shared: “Radha is a character close to my heart. She represents the resilience and strength of women, not just emotionally, but also intellectually. It was refreshing to see a female character actively involved in the war effort, making significant contributions through her expertise in cryptography.”

She said: “Pippa showcases a different perspective, and I am honored to bring Radha’s story to life”.

‘Pippa’, directed by Raja Menon, also stars Ishan Khatter.

