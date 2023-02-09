scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Mrunal Thakur sports a new grunge glam look

Mrunal Thakur sports a new grunge glam look for the special song of Selfiee, 'Kudiye Ni Teri Vibe' with Akshay Kumar, says was a special experience to shoot

By Glamsham Editorial
Mrunal Thakur sports a new grunge glam look
Mrunal Thakur - Selfiee - Kudiye Ni Teri Vibe

The makers of the highly anticipated film, ‘Selfiee’ have released the trailer of the film to much fanfare, and amongst all the action solved drama was the visuals of Mrunal Thakur with Akshay Kumar that has sparked excitement amongst fans.

Mrunal Thakur’s involvement with the project has been tight-lipped so far with no information out there, until now. The actress is set to be doing an extremely important cameo in the film and is playing an actress on screen, paired opposite Akshay Kumar’s character on screen.

Akshay who plays an action hero in the film, in the visuals can be seen in a high octane action sequence with Mrunal Thakur in a movie that is being played in cinema halls that is being viewed by Emraan Hashmi’s character.

Now the first teaser of her cameo song is out, titled ‘Kudiye Ni Teri Vibe’ which is an upbeat dance number. The actress is donning multiple avatars in the song including a grungy look and several glamorous looks.

Speaking of the cameo and the song, Mrunal said, “I had a blast shooting for the song. Haven’t done something like this earlier and the vibe on the set was super fun and peppy, much like the number itself. Shot for a few days for the song and it was a special experience. I’m excited to see the audience’s reaction to the song.”

Previous article
An official biography of actress Sridevi – ‘Sridevi – The Life of a Legend’ in works
Next article
NH Studioz acquires Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Michael’
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

South Africa reports 3rd cholera case

Technology

Social media: Dos and don'ts issued for UP Police

Technology

Putin proposes revising Russia's strategy for scientific, technological development

Health & Lifestyle

Cuba confirms first bird flu cases

News

NH Studioz acquires Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Michael’

News

An official biography of actress Sridevi – ‘Sridevi – The Life of a Legend’ in works

Theatre

MY WIFE’s 8th VACHAN a new Hindi comedy play premiers on 12th February 2023

News

Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘Sir/Vaathi’ trailer out

News

Jagjit Singh gave back to ghazal its popular voice

Review

Movie Review | The Fabelmans: A biographical family drama

Technology

ISRO conducts initial trials of human space mission crew module recovery

News

Iulia Vantur trained under 'Mission Impossible' stunt director for latest single

Health & Lifestyle

Consider expeditiously NGO's plea to co-host Chhatrapati Shivaji event: Delhi HC to ASI

Health & Lifestyle

Surrogacy Act hold no woman shall act as surrogate by providing her own gametes, SC told

Technology

NASA reveals 2 instruments to measure earth-directed energy from sun

News

Fawad, Sanam-starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere at Series Mania Fest

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC takes on record RGCI's stand to provide free treatment to poor patients in OPD, IPD

Technology

MSI launches new line-up of laptops in India

Technology

Digital lending apps issue clarifications after Centre's ban on loan apps

Technology

Zypp Electric raises $25 mn led by Gogoro, to expand EV fleet to 2 lakh

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US