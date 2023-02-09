Mrunal Thakur sports a new grunge glam look

The makers of the highly anticipated film, ‘Selfiee’ have released the trailer of the film to much fanfare, and amongst all the action solved drama was the visuals of Mrunal Thakur with Akshay Kumar that has sparked excitement amongst fans.

Mrunal Thakur’s involvement with the project has been tight-lipped so far with no information out there, until now. The actress is set to be doing an extremely important cameo in the film and is playing an actress on screen, paired opposite Akshay Kumar’s character on screen.

Akshay who plays an action hero in the film, in the visuals can be seen in a high octane action sequence with Mrunal Thakur in a movie that is being played in cinema halls that is being viewed by Emraan Hashmi’s character.

Now the first teaser of her cameo song is out, titled ‘Kudiye Ni Teri Vibe’ which is an upbeat dance number. The actress is donning multiple avatars in the song including a grungy look and several glamorous looks.

Speaking of the cameo and the song, Mrunal said, “I had a blast shooting for the song. Haven’t done something like this earlier and the vibe on the set was super fun and peppy, much like the number itself. Shot for a few days for the song and it was a special experience. I’m excited to see the audience’s reaction to the song.”