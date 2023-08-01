scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Mrunal Thakur to celebrate 31st b’day on sets of Vijay Deverakonda-starrer ‘VD13’

Mrunal Thakur will be having a working day on her 31st birthday on Tuesday

By Agency News Desk
Mrunal Thakur to celebrate 31st b'day on sets of Vijay Deverakonda-starrer 'VD13'
Mrunal Thakur to celebrate 31st b'day on sets of Vijay Deverakonda-starrer 'VD13'

Actress Mrunal Thakur will be having a working day on her 31st birthday on Tuesday and she will be celebrating it on the sets of her upcoming film with Vijay Deverakonda. 

Not being able to celebrate with friends and family, the actress will be spending her birthday with the cast and crew of her telugu movie ‘VD13’ for which she is currently in Hyderabad shooting, commencement of which just started this week.

Mrunal said: “I usually keep my birthdays low key. Since we lead a very public life, it is important for me to spend certain special days with friends and family. But this time it’s going to be on the sets of ‘VD13’, with the amazing cast and crew members who I have just started working with.”

“We are currently shooting in Hyderabad and in the last year or so this place has become my second home, post having shot here extensively for ‘Sita Ramam’ and then ‘Hi Nanna’. I will surely have a small and intimate celebration later once I am home with my family post wrapping up my first schedule of the film,” she added.

Apart from this, she is also shooting for ‘Hi Nanna’, which also stars Telugu superstar Nani. It is an emotional drama movie directed by Shouryuv, which revolves around a father-daughter relationship.

In ‘VD13’, Mrunal is paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

The project marks the reunion of Vijay and director Parasuram after Geetha Govindam, which was a massive hit.

Mrunal will also be seen in the period drama ‘Pippa’, also starring Ishaan Khatter, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan, which will see a release soon.

Mrunal began her acting career with the television soap operas ‘Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan’ (2012) and ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ (2014-2016).

She made her Hindi film debut with ‘Love Sonia’ (2018), and gained recognition with the 2019 biographical films ‘Super 30’ and ‘Batla House’. She achieved the spotlight with the Telugu romantic drama ‘Sita Ramam’.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rekha hugs Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra at Manish Malhotra’s house party
Next article
Ali Fazal on ‘The Underbug’ at IFFM: The film is experimental in all the right ways
This May Also Interest You
News

Paul Reubens, best known for his role as Pee Wee Herman, dies aged 70

News

SRK lip-synced first time in three languages for 'Jawan' song

Health & Lifestyle

Fit-tech startup beatXP set to raise $50 mn, say sources

Technology

Lenovo launches new gaming laptop series 'LOQ' in India

News

Sushmita Sen, Shreegauri Sawant bonded over a 'common' factor, reveal 'Taali' creators

Technology

Lenovo working on Windows PC gaming handheld 'Legion Go': Report

Sports

If Stokesy messages me again, I'm going to delete it: Moeen confirms Test retirement after England draw Ashes 2023

News

Abhimanyu Singh to feature in Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie 'OG'

Technology

PayU sells its GPO biz to Rapyd for $610 mn, sets eyes on India

Sports

Cummins rues 'missed opportunities' after 2-2 draw but proud of retaining the Ashes

News

Neha Joshi met her BFF during house hunting in Mumbai

Technology

Dell expands AI offerings to boost Generative AI initiatives globally

News

Carmen Electra fine despite looking exasperated while crying in public

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy: We need to control tempo of the game, says India vice-captain Hardik as team reaches Chennai

Technology

IIT Guwahati's low-cost, 3D printed device to help rapid diagnosis of UTI

Technology

YouTuber MrBeast suing ghost kitchen partner over 'inedible' MrBeast burgers

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Pooja Bhatt says ‘breaking an 11-year relationship felt like death’

News

Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed feels ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ introduced him in India

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US