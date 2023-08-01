scorecardresearch
Mrunal to celebrate 31st b'day on sets of Vijay Deverakonda-starrer 'VD13'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Actress Mrunal Thakur will be having a working day on her 31st birthday on Tuesday and she will be celebrating it on the sets of her upcoming film with Vijay Deverakonda. 

Not being able to celebrate with friends and family, the actress will be spending her birthday with the cast and crew of her telugu movie ‘VD13’ for which she is currently in Hyderabad shooting, commencement of which just started this week.

Mrunal said: “I usually keep my birthdays low key. Since we lead a very public life, it is important for me to spend certain special days with friends and family. But this time it’s going to be on the sets of ‘VD13’, with the amazing cast and crew members who I have just started working with.”

“We are currently shooting in Hyderabad and in the last year or so this place has become my second home, post having shot here extensively for ‘Sita Ramam’ and then ‘Hi Nanna’. I will surely have a small and intimate celebration later once I am home with my family post wrapping up my first schedule of the film,” she added.

Apart from this, she is also shooting for ‘Hi Nanna’, which also stars Telugu superstar Nani. It is an emotional drama movie directed by Shouryuv, which revolves around a father-daughter relationship.

In ‘VD13’, Mrunal is paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

The project marks the reunion of Vijay and director Parasuram after Geetha Govindam, which was a massive hit.

Mrunal will also be seen in the period drama ‘Pippa’, also starring Ishaan Khatter, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan, which will see a release soon.

Mrunal began her acting career with the television soap operas ‘Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan’ (2012) and ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ (2014-2016).

She made her Hindi film debut with ‘Love Sonia’ (2018), and gained recognition with the 2019 biographical films ‘Super 30’ and ‘Batla House’. She achieved the spotlight with the Telugu romantic drama ‘Sita Ramam’.

–IANS

dc/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
