Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) ‘MTV Hustle 03 Represent’ have discussed how hip-hop acts as a catalyst for expressing untold emotions, providing a strong platform for emotional healing.

The platform’s theme isn’t just about rap culture; but rather it is also about offering a sense of normalisation to millions of men out there, encouraging them to voice their feelings and thoughts without hesitation.

The reality show stands as a beacon for genuine expression and emotional freedom through their passion whilst integrating hip-hop.

Shady Mellow from Guwahati challenged the many stereotypes associated with men through his song ‘Ladke rote nahi’, breaking the notion that guys can’t show emotion or shed tears without shame.

He said: “I realised that my rhymes have to be more than just words, it needs to be an echo for feelings that make us silence our emotions; it is a space that gives power to my expression.”

Burrah, who associates music with healing delivered his composition ‘Main Sochi Jaavan,’ messaging that should be more vocal about their emotions without any shame whatsoever.

He stated: “As a Punjabi artist and a man, don’t celebrate ego, material wealth, brands, or expensive cars. But rather celebrate your emotions!”

He added: “Punjabi men are seen as strong people but expressing emotions is equally important which I did through my song. My rap is my way of freeing the real and unapologetic feeling about what’s inside.”

Poet Shaf shared his own thoughts on how men should work towards expressing their feelings and simply said: “Just say it out loud.”

He added: “I feel that when we start to worry about what the world or a person would think about us, we hide some of our emotions and that is where things go wrong. I feel one should express without the fear of judgment, regardless of their gender.”

Uday, who was the youngest hustler on the show, poured his heart out in a song discussing his heartbreak. Detailing his perspective on emotional expression for men, he said: “Men have always been perceived as a gender that is emotionally strong.

“However, I want to use this platform and say instead that being emotionally strong does not mean not expressing your emotions at all. I also urge my fellow brothers to speak their hearts out to the fullest.”

Rap ID who does what he calls a ‘Conscious Rap’, entailing rapping about serious societal issues gave his poignant view on emotional vulnerability: “Ever since a child, boys have always been told to not cry, so we have always suppressed our emotions.”

“Crying is seen as a weakness but I feel when a guy cries it’s a good sign, it means that one feels that emotion because ultimately we all are humans and we should feel our emotions!”

Diving deeper into the subculture of hip-hop, its many themes, and how it can be utilised in different ways as a catalyst for many things, ‘MTV 03 Represent’ is giving full representation to the voices of men this season!

‘MTV Hustle 03 Represent’ airs on MTV and right and Jio Cinema.

–IANS

anv/kvd