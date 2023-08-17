scorecardresearch
'MTV Roadies': Aashika beats Pallavi showing why she is someone not to be messed with

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’ is seeing new challenges and sparks of anger and drama, as the Prince gang and Gautam gang’s will be seen pitting their two lionesses Aashika and Pallavi against each other, with Aashika proving that she’s not someone to be messed with.

Aashika who is part of the Prince gang engages in a tussle with fellow competitor Pallavi from Gautam gang as they both wrestle each other on an unstable bridge while trying to capture a ball, all the while trying not to fall and fighting each other.

While Pallavi proves a tough competitor in her own right, Aashika will win the contest due to her superior physical strength and will get the ball hanging above their heads by a rope.

Though Aashika will receive praise from Prince with Gautam also giving her silent appreciation, Pallavi will step out of bounds and try to snatch the ball from Aashika at which point a fierce new argument will emerge between the two.

This will lead to them hurling abuses at one another, pushing one another and almost getting into a physical confrontation. Though Sonu Sood who sounded off the whistle manages to control things and restrain the heat.

Nonetheless, Pallavi will hurl her insults while Aashika will simply walk away, which will lead to her becoming the lioness of the Prince gang, with every other contestant, Gang leader and Sonu showing her the appreciation she deserves for giving a thrilling and tough competition.

‘MTV Roadies’ has witnessed a lot of ‘karms’ and ‘kaands’ alike as competitors and even Gang Leaders have engaged with each other in both friendly manner, as well as outright shown hostility, leading to hailstorm of captivating and entertaining drama, that leaves audiences hooked to their seats, not knowing what will happen next.

‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’ airs on MTV and JioCinema.

–IANS

anv/aa/prw

