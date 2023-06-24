scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'MTV Roadies' contestants Heman Parchani, Hassan Siddiquee to battle in dance-off

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) The upcoming episode of “MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand” will witness an altogether new dance-off between Indore-based contestants Heman Parchani and Hassan Siddiquee which will be the highlight of the show.

To grab the Gang Leaders’ attention, Parchani, a digital marketer who left his job in Dubai, will impress the leaders with his own original Air-Dance moves, which is an adrenaline fueled combination of dance and calisthenics.

Impressed by his performance, show host Sonu Sood exclaimed, “Chodh dia hai job tune, kya baat hai!”. Rhea was seen saying, “That’s so difficult” with Gautam saying, “Solid hai ye toh”.

Heman’s moves also motivated his rival, Hassan Siddiquee, to show off his bone-breaking skills leaving the gang leaders amazed once again.

In a completely unorthodox and unusual move, Hassan was seen skipping in the most bizarre manner by using his hands instead of a rope. After that, Hassan rightfully boasted about being India’s first dancer with suicide moves.

Post his performance, Prince said, “Hassan, If I had a mic, I would do a mic-drop for you!”.

In jest, Rhea said: “Mujhe check karna hai aapke body me bones hai ki nahi? Aapko kab pata chala ki aapke body me bones tut te nahi hai, Iron Man ke bane hue hai?”

“MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand” airs on Saturday and Sunday on MTV and Jio Cinema.

–IANS

anv/aa/d

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Global Chess League: Ganges Grandmasters maintain dominant streak on Day 3
Next article
Sakshi Chopra alleges sexual harassment on game show
This May Also Interest You
News

Sakshi Chopra alleges sexual harassment on game show

Sports

Global Chess League: Ganges Grandmasters maintain dominant streak on Day 3

Health & Lifestyle

Germs in dentures can lead to pneumonia: Study

Sports

Adani launches 'Jeetenge Hum' campaign for 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup

News

Why Titanic submarine loss 'doesn't seem tragic' to John Cusack

Health & Lifestyle

Depressed patients less likely to take their heart medications

News

‘Casino Royale’ director Martin Campbell says Henry Cavill was ‘too young’ to be James Bond

News

'Spy' trailer blends action, suspense and intrigue

News

Elton John does not want to perform residency shows in US

News

Tom Cruise says 'MI 7' release is a 'beautiful moment' after filming issues

Sports

Russian club Rubin Kazan signs Poland defender Rybus

News

Black comedy 'Harley Quinn' Season 4 set for July 27 release

News

Sandeep Modi, Vipul Amrutlal Shah on changing representation of LGBTQIA+ on screen

News

'Maitree' takes a six-month leap, Kunal Karan Kapoor to play antagonist

Sports

Mumbai City FC complete signing of Vinit Rai on permanent deal

News

Nicki Minaj's neighbours trying to get rid of her, felon husband

Health & Lifestyle

How our genes make us prone to allergies

Sports

Diksha tied second and one shot behind leader in Czech Ladies Open

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US