'MTV Roadies' contestants Heman Parchani, Hassan Siddiquee to battle in dance-off

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) The upcoming episode of “MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand” will witness an altogether new dance-off between Indore-based contestants Heman Parchani and Hassan Siddiquee which will be the highlight of the show.

To grab the Gang Leaders’ attention, Parchani, a digital marketer who left his job in Dubai, will impress the leaders with his own original Air-Dance moves, which is an adrenaline fueled combination of dance and calisthenics.

Impressed by his performance, show host Sonu Sood exclaimed, “Chodh dia hai job tune, kya baat hai!”. Rhea was seen saying, “That’s so difficult” with Gautam saying, “Solid hai ye toh”.

Heman’s moves also motivated his rival, Hassan Siddiquee, to show off his bone-breaking skills leaving the gang leaders amazed once again.

In a completely unorthodox and unusual move, Hassan was seen skipping in the most bizarre manner by using his hands instead of a rope. After that, Hassan rightfully boasted about being India’s first dancer with suicide moves.

Post his performance, Prince said, “Hassan, If I had a mic, I would do a mic-drop for you!”.

In jest, Rhea said: “Mujhe check karna hai aapke body me bones hai ki nahi? Aapko kab pata chala ki aapke body me bones tut te nahi hai, Iron Man ke bane hue hai?”

“MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand” airs on Saturday and Sunday on MTV and Jio Cinema.

