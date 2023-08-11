scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

‘MTV Roadies': Piyu complains about Priyanka to Sonu Sood, Gang Leaders

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) The controversy between Piyu and Priyanka about their encounter at the start of ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’ doesn’t seem to die down at all.

Rather, it’s picking up further as both were called out and Piyu proceeded to complain about Priyanka directly to the Gang Leaders and the show host, Sonu Sood, with every contestant backing her as well.

At the start of the show, Piyu and Priyanka had engaged in a tussle, with Priyanka mouthing the worst of insults, directly attacking Piyu’s parents in the process, though Piyu had maintained her cool, only giving a witty reply and gently pushing her.

Priyanka, in order to show she was the bigger boss, pushed Piyu very hard which knocked her back leading to other contestants telling Priyanka to back off. Piyu had then said that she wanted to directly complain to Sonu Sood about Priyanka’s temper and bad, unsporting attitude.

Now the jury is out as Sonu Sood and Gang Leaders Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati all condemned Priyanka for her actions and demanded an apology. Prince tried to gently tell Priyanka that her actions were wrong, but Priyanka would not budge.

She went on to say that Piyu is not the goodie two shoes she pretends to be on screen, because off screen she too has mouthed horrible insults to her. But then the contestants also came and backed Piyu, saying that Priyanka was outright lying and that Piyu had been very chill about the whole thing.

Sonu Sood on his part was silently observing but definitely not buying any of Priyanka’s excuses, telling her to apologise with the Gang Leaders. But Priyanka still refused to budge, saying “I’m sorry sir, but I won’t apologise.”

This attitude of Priyanka has earned her a bad enough reputation already, and attitude goes a long way in making someone a Roadie. While Piyu has kind of emerged as a fan favourite for her behaviour, Priyanka has become horribly despised for her behaviour, and that does not bode too well at all.

‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’ streams on MTV and JioCinema.

–IANS

anv/aa

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
NAFU set up for prevention of fraud under AB-PMJAY: Mandaviya
Next article
Sayli Salunkhe’s voice texture landed her the lead in ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’
This May Also Interest You
News

Sayli Salunkhe’s voice texture landed her the lead in ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’

Health & Lifestyle

NAFU set up for prevention of fraud under AB-PMJAY: Mandaviya

Health & Lifestyle

Study links brain neurons with autism disorder

Technology

Padma award winning physicist Bikash Sinha passes away

Sports

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Spain, Sweden book semifinal spots after tense wins

News

Elvish Yadav emerges as Week 8 winner, breaks ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ ‘Systum’

Sports

Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool's agreement with Brighton for midfielder Moises Caicedo

News

Prem proceeds to roast away all stress on ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’

News

DJ Khaled's new album features collaborations with Lil Baby, Future, Lil Uzi Vert

Sports

Third edition of Khelo India junior women's hockey league to be held from August 13

Technology

'Superfood' cardamom may increase appetite, burn fat: Study

Sports

Ambati Rayudu joins St Kitts & Nevis Patriots ahead of CPL 2023: Report

Technology

X Corp bans record over 23L accounts for policy violations in India in 'June-July' period 

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Sam Kerr to start in Australia's quarterfinal if deemed fit

Technology

Scientists say EG.5.1 will not cause a severe Covid infection

News

Daisy Shah, Sharib Hashmi to star in OTT series 'The Ghost of Gandhi'

Technology

Musk says cage fight with Zuckerberg to livestream at epic Italy location

Technology

China achieves ‘huge breakthrough’ on laser weapon tech

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US