scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Multiple gunshot victims reported at EDM concert in the US

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, June 18 (IANS) Multiple gunshot victims were reported as being treated after violence broke out in a campground at the site of the Gorge amphitheatre in Washington state on Saturday night (U.S. Pacific Time), reports ‘Variety’.

The shooting occurred when performances were still going on inside the venue as part of the Beyond Wonderland festival. After initial reports of an active shooter, local authorities reported that a suspect had been apprehended, ‘Variety’ adds.

Information on the victims’ condition was not going to be released before a law enforcement press conference scheduled for 11:30 p.m. (Pacific Time).

But at 10:52 p.m., the Grant County Sheriff’s Office tweeted: “We have five confirmed injuries. The suspect is in custody. The scene has been secured.”

The sheriff’s office also tweeted that Saturday’s concert, which is happening about a 20-minute walk from the campground, is proceeding uninterrupted.

Fox3 News in Seattle reported that “according to sources, the suspect was targeting the staff,” which is thus far not officially confirmed by law enforcement.

Beyond Wonderland is a two-day EDM festival with dozens of performers.

Many of the 27,000 expected to attend each day stay on-site at the campground, since there are few hotels closer than 45 minutes away and the Gorge is about a three-hour drive from either of the two nearest cities, Seattle and Spokane.

The general campground is about a 20-minute walk from the amphitheatre’s front gate.

Last weekend, the Gorge made national news as the site of the ‘Joni Jam’ featuring Joni Mitchell, one of three Brandi Carlile-concerts, which proceeded without incident.

–IANS

srb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Puneet Superstar evicted from 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' in just 24 hours
This May Also Interest You
News

Puneet Superstar evicted from 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' in just 24 hours

Technology

Kia to launch all-electric EV9 SUV that gives 501 kms on single charge

News

Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson reveals why he rejected 'When Harry Met Sally'

Technology

15-inch Apple MacBook Air redefines laptop era with super productivity, creativity

News

Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' Season 5 cast

News

Kim Cattrall defends using injections, fillers to 'battle ageing in every way'

Technology

Twitch's new programme to help some streamers make more money

Technology

Google Doodle honours Indian biochemist Kamala Sohonie

Technology

Promoting scams as funny bot will lead to suspension: Musk

Technology

Number of EV chargers in S.Korea hits 2,40,000: Data

Technology

GM distributor $208K fined for coercing sellers on marketing costs

Sports

Ashes 2023: Game is nicely poised, we're one or two wickets away from the tail, says Broad

Technology

Reddit's average daily traffic fell during subredditor's protest: Report

Sports

NorthEast United FC confirm departure of eight players

Sports

PHL 2023: Chiseliov's last-gasp winner helps Maharashtra Ironmen edge out Garvit Gujarat in thriller

Sports

Nottingham Open: Murray reaches final with win over Borges

Health & Lifestyle

Did Centre ignore its own red flags on Covid vaccine side-effects?

Sports

Ashes 2023: Khawaja ton, fifties by Travis Head, Alex Carey help Australia to 311/5 in first Test (Ld)

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US