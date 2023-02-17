scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Musician shares recipe to make an AP Dhillon song in just 2 minutes

A musician named Anshuman Sharma has shared the trick to make an AP Dhillon

By News Bureau

A musician named Anshuman Sharma has shared the trick to make an AP Dhillon song in just two minutes.

Sharma, an Instagrammer, broke down the steps on making a song by the popular singer. He started the video by asking to “choose a topic like heartbreak or love”. He then tells to write Punjabi lyrics inspired by American musician The Weeknd.

The third step is to add synth-retro beats that The Weeknd uses. The sixth step he says is to sing like you just woke up’ and mixes all the steps to make the track.

Sharma captioned the video, which currently has close to 80,000 likes: “How to make an AP Dhillon song in 2 minutes!”

Singer Amal Malik took to the comment section and wrote: “Mera bhi banao”

Earlier, Sharma had shared the trick to make Prateek Kuhad’s music and Rapper Badshah.

Previous article
Shah Rukh Khan feels Hindi cinema is part of every Indians’ DNA
Next article
Kumar Sanu's 'Dil Bhi Rone Laga' brings back the charm of the 90s
This May Also Interest You
News

Joan Baez documentary plumbs dark corners of her life, spotlights abuse by father

News

Naseeruddin Shah plays Emperor Akbar in OTT series Taj Divided by Blood

News

Rima Das’ Assamese feature ‘Tora’s Husband’ trailer launched

Fashion & Lifestyle

Insta post first, family later: Why Paris Hilton kept baby's birth a secret

News

Shakira takes dig at ex Gerard Pique in viral video challenge

News

Prithvi Shaw 'attack': Bhojpuri actress Sapna Gill nabbed, sent to police custody

News

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Pankaj Batra reunite 13 yrs after 'Main Tenu Samjhawan Ki' for 'Dhola'

News

Ranveer Singh to play with Marvel star Simu Liu, others at NBA all-star celebrity game 2023

News

Harshita Gaur says 'Jehanabad' has earned her respect as an actress

News

Abhilash Thapliyal recollects humbling experience that he got during 'SK Sir Ki Class' shoot

News

Bollywood gets its own ‘Prince’ in ‘Shehzada’

News

Ryan Reynolds calls his home a 'zoo' after welcoming fourth child with Blake Lively

News

Boman Irani pens note for son Kayoze as he begins shoot for his directorial debut

News

After calling Swara Bhasker B-grade actress, Kangana Ranaut wishes her wedding

News

InCar Trailer: ‘InCar’ is a bone-chilling journey of a victim-survivor

News

Shiv Thakare Clocks 2 Million Followers On Instagram

News

As ‘Pathaan’ tickets sell for Rs 110, Shah Rukh Khan says ‘phir dekhni padegi’

News

Biggest Oscar-nominated films to showcase at 2023 edition of Oscars Film Fest

Technology

iOS devices may soon read back iMessages in sender's voice

Review

Web Series Review | The Night Manager: Rich cast for imperfect narrative

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US