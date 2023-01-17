scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'My TV journey is about hard work not hardships,' says Kajal Chauhan

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) ‘Molkki’ actress Kajal Chauhan has shared her experience of getting into the TV industry as she spoke about her struggle and hard work through the years.

She said: “When I travelled to Mumbai in order to pursue a career in acting, I didn’t experience much struggle to get by because I never ran into any issues with accommodation, food, or anything else, unlike other people who came to Mumbai to pursue acting.”

“Despite the fact that I put in a lot of effort and went to a lot of auditions in order to prove myself as I kept dreaming to be successful and raise my parents’ heads up high with pride. In order to fulfill my dream, I kept giving auditions and kept working hard to get the best,” she further mentioned.

The actress said that she got full support from her parents that made her journey easier. “My parents’ support and blessings kept me going and I never experienced the kind of hardship that other people would have, but I’ll still describe my journey as hard work.”

Speaking about the current project ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’, she said: “I feel I am so blessed to get the offer to work in this serial with a great actor like Sushmita Mukherjee. Also, I am learning many things from her, where I am trying to develop much of my acting skills and overall, it’s a different experience to learn from her.”

“The story has a unique plot with ample number of humorous elements and I am confident the serial will give the audience the best visual treat,” she concluded.

The story revolves around Gaura and Rekha who are portrayed by Kajal Chauhan and Sushmita Mukherjee respectively. It is a light drama show with lots of humorous elements.

‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ airs on Star Bharat.

–IANS

ila/aa/kvd

Previous article
Google Pixel Fold may feature 7.67-inch interior screen
Next article
Shweta Tripathi Sharma reveals why she uses 'battatawada' as social media handle
This May Also Interest You
News

Akashdeep Sabir says 'Main Monica' is 'different from the clutter'

News

Shweta Tripathi Sharma reveals why she uses 'battatawada' as social media handle

News

Shweta Tripathi Sharma reveals why she uses 'battatawada' as social media handle

Technology

Google Pixel Fold may feature 7.67-inch interior screen

Sports

Ministry of IT creating one consolidated view on skill games for all ministries, states

Sports

My father said 'Test has the real challenges': Ishan Kishan recalls moment of his maiden Test call-up

Sports

We should not put too much pressure on Suryakumar, says Yusuf Pathan

Sports

Aus Open: Andy Murray holds off Matteo Berrettini in five-set thriller

News

NTR Jr chills with Team India cricketers, wishes them good luck

News

Margot Robbie risks wardrobe malfunction at 'Babylon' Sydney premiere

Technology

Goldman Sachs lays off 3,000 staff after calling them for '7.30 a.m. business meetings'

Sports

Shreyas Iyer ruled out of 3-match ODI series vs NZ

Technology

Google working on Apple's AirTag competitor

News

'Cinema Marte Dum Tak' brings forth stories of Indian pulp movie industry

News

'Dear Ishq' trailer promises dramatic romance of an author and an editor

Technology

Google Translate rolls out support for 33 new offline languages

News

'Avrodh' actor Umar Sharif gets candid about working in 'Kuttey'

News

Rihanna 'loves being a mom' and is 'obsessed' with her 8-month-old

Sports

SA20: Magala is the most impressive bowler of Sunrisers Eastern Cape, says Venkatapathy Raju

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in a glittering gown

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US