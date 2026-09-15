Nafisa Ali reveals cancer has progressed, shares update on new targeted therapy

Veteran actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi has shared an update on her ongoing cancer treatment, revealing that her ovarian/peritoneal cancer has progressed. The actress said her doctors have now changed her treatment plan following the latest scan results. The update comes months after she revealed that she was battling stage 4 ovarian cancer and had entered remission for the third time.

On Sunday, Nafisa shared a photograph from the hospital on social media. In the picture, the 69-year-old actress was seen smiling while holding an IV drip bag. Along with the photograph, she explained that she had now been placed on targeted therapy after her latest scans showed that the cancer had progressed.

“My treatment protocol has changed and now I have been put on Targeted Therapy… fighting the good fight. Thank you for always keeping my support energy strong,” she wrote.

Nafisa also explained the medical findings in simpler terms for her followers. “In very simple terms, the PET/CT suggests that the ovarian/peritoneal cancer has progressed, with new deposits on the surface of the liver.” Her post soon received messages of support from fans and followers, who wished her strength and recovery.

Designer Farah Khan Ali, sister of Sussanne Khan, also shared an encouraging message in the comments. She wrote, “You fight girl. You are strong, you are fabulous, you are brave, and you will succeed. Love and prayers your way always my Naf.”

Nafisa has been open about her cancer journey for several years. She first revealed her diagnosis in November 2018, when she said she had stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer. In 2019, she underwent major surgery and was later reported to be cancer-free, although she continued with regular medical check-ups.

In 2025, Nafisa revealed that her cancer had returned. She said she had undergone a PET scan and would resume chemotherapy, while surgery was no longer an option.

“A new chapter in my journey from today. I had my PET scan yesterday … so back to chemotherapy as surgery is not possible & it’s stage 4 cancer. Believe me …I love life,” she wrote at the time.

Nafisa Ali began her acting career with Junoon and later appeared in films such as Major Saab, Bewafaa, Life in a… Metro, Guzaarish and Yamla Pagla Deewana. She was also seen in the Malayalam film Big B alongside Mammootty.