The trailer of Nakhrewaalii, starring newcomers Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava, has been released. Presented by Jio Studios and Colour Yellow Productions, the upcoming romantic comedy looks at modern relationships through humour and situations that many viewers may find familiar. Directed by Rahul Shanklya, the film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 30, 2026.

The trailer introduces two characters who appear to have different expectations from love. Their contrasting views lead to arguments, funny situations and questions about how men and women are treated in relationships.

Nakhrewaalii trailer explores double standards in relationships

Instead of focusing only on a conventional love story, Nakhrewaalii examines the different standards people sometimes apply while dating and choosing a marriage partner. It particularly looks at the difference between what some men expect from women they date and the qualities they seek in someone they eventually want to marry.

These conflicting attitudes form the basis of the film’s comedy. Through its characters, the trailer raises questions about expectations, egos and the compromises people make when they fall in love.

The film’s tagline, “Kabhi Kabhi Pyaar Mein Majnu Ko Bhi Laila Banna Padta Hai,” also offers a clue about its central idea. It suggests that traditional roles in a relationship may sometimes need to change and that love cannot always follow fixed rules.

Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava lead the film

Nakhrewaalii features Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava as its lead pair, giving both newcomers an opportunity to introduce themselves to Hindi cinema audiences.

The trailer offers an early look at their characters and the disagreements that shape their relationship. However, the full story and how the two eventually deal with their differences will become clear when the film releases.

Who is behind Nakhrewaalii?

The film is presented by Jio Studios and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, while Divy Nidhi Sharma has written the story. Rahul Shanklya has directed the film.

With its focus on dating expectations and changing relationship roles, Nakhrewaalii uses romantic comedy to explore familiar social attitudes.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 30, 2026.