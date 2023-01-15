scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Namita Thapar says housekeeper stole phone, wrote 'hateful' post

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) ‘Shark Tank India 2’ judge and executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Namita Thapar has accused her househelp of stealing her phone and putting up an objectionable post.

Namita recently tweeted about the incident and wrote: “This is what hate does to this world, makes people toxic. An educated househelp who was fired stole my phone and put up a hateful post on me on social media.”

Namita added that she was paying the price for being a public figure.

Namita’s Instagram bio was changed to ‘Shittier mother, shittier wife’. Also a picture was shared in the now-deleted story that showed her dressed in a blue nightie.

A post shared read: “This is Namita’s son. I just want the world to know that the person you see on TV is not you think she is. Unfollow her as soon as possible. Will explain why in due course of time.”

It was claimed to be posted by one of her sons asking the followers to unfollow her. However, she cleared the air with her tweet. Her phone has also been recovered now.

–IANS

ila/svn/

Previous article
World Archery releases event calendar for the 2023 season
Next article
Vijay Sethupathi says Hindi audience doesn't take him seriously
This May Also Interest You
News

Vijay Sethupathi says Hindi audience doesn't take him seriously

Sports

World Archery releases event calendar for the 2023 season

News

Kannada superstars celebrate Sankranti, call on fans to share the joy

Fashion & Lifestyle

'Babylon' star Margot Robbie says she loves to travel by the London Underground

Sports

Mumbai Marathon: Ethiopia's Lemi, Haymanot set course records; Gopi wins in Indian section

News

Jamie Lee Curtis turns her Golden Globes reaction meme into T-shirt print

News

Sreejita De clarifies: I didn’t mean Tina Datta has actually broken relationships

News

Brendan Fraser-starrer 'The Whale' outpaces other indies; mints $10 mn at US box office

News

An emotional moment as Sajid Khan bids goodbye to 'Bigg Boss' house

Health & Lifestyle

23 injured in TN jallikattu event

Health & Lifestyle

Punish officials who obstruct Mohalla clinics ahead of MCD polls: DyCM to L-G

Sports

From Yamaguchi to PV Sindhu, top-10 women stars to watch out for at India Open 2023

Sports

Jake Dennis wins first race of GEN3 era 2023 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix

Sports

Dewald Brevis is everything you look for in an overseas pro, when in India, says Abhinav Mukund

Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin wants ODI World Cup matches to start at 11:30am for reducing dew factor

Sports

Will try to stick to our plans in the series: Bismah Maroof on Pakistan's ODIs against Australia

Sports

Suryakumar cause lot of troubles for bowlers with his 360 degree play: Andy Flower

Fashion & Lifestyle

Selena Gomez reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

News

Todd Field recalls how Tom Cruise saved his film from Harvey Weinstein

News

Pamela Anderson says she never read letter from 'Pam & Tommy' star Lily James

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US